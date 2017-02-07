Group to scout locations for new jail

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A team put into place by the Lee County Board of Supervisors will soon begin scouting possible locations for a new jail facility.

District 2 Supervisor Mike Smith, Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, Randy Hathcock of ESI Engineering and Tim Weston of Jesco Construction will all sit on a site selection committee.

“They will identify possible properties where we could put a new jail and administrative offices for the sheriff,” said District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan, who is current president of the Board of Supervisors.

Morgan estimated that a new jail facility will require approximately 20 to 25 acres.

With potential properties identified, Lee County leaders will be able to more accurately estimate the construction costs needed to replace the county’s overcrowded and outmoded current jail.

Those cost estimates are important because supervisors plan to ask Lee County voters to authorize bond debt in order to bankroll construction.

Morgan has repeatedly said he wants that referendum to occur alongside federal races set for next year.

“I don’t want a referendum on the ballot by itself,” Morgan said. “We need as many people as possible to vote on this.”

Under current plans recently discussed by supervisors, a new facility will dramatically increase the capacity of the jail over the current 202-bed jail. It would also include a dedicated morgue, as well as office space for the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

Lee County currently borrows space from North Mississippi Medical Center for use as a morgue.

There has also been talk of construction a new Justice Court facility at a new jail compound.

At present, no updated plans have been drawn or commissioned for such a facility.

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion