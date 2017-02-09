Gun violence forum scheduled for today

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Concerned citizens and city leaders will meet today to discuss ways to reduce gun violence in the community.

“We had about 50 people show up for the first meeting three weeks ago,” said Tupelo community outreach director Marcus Gary. “We have identified some areas of the city that have been prone to gun violence in the past.”

The forum will be held at 6 p.m. today at the Police Athletic League building at 204 Douglas St., behind the Link Centre.

Following a series of presentations, including one from the Tupelo Police Department, the attendees will begin to make plans on how to engage in conversations with the community.

“Anyone who wants to help make a difference is invited to attend and participate,” Gary said. “And since we had a shooting just last weekend (on Rankin Boulevard), it is a problem.”