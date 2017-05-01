Hanging up the badge: Nettleton police chief to retire

By William Moore

Daily Journal

NETTLETON – Tuesday will mark the first step into retirement for A.D. Heard after nearly a half-century in law enforcement.

That’s when voters will decide who they want to replace Nettleton’s first black police chief. The new chief is scheduled to be sworn in July 3 and Heard is ready to hang up his badge.

“I’m ready to get out from under all this stress,” said the 74-year-old. “They are already trying to get me to stay on (at the police department). That’s not going to happen.

“Since I’ve been chief, I haven’t had a chance to leave Nettleton.”

While his travel plans have not been set, he knows it will not involve flying.

“I like to drive everywhere I go,” Heard said. “I have a sister in Virginia. I wouldn’t mind traveling there. I would also like to go to Florida.”

While Heard has spent 41 years in Nettleton, the last four as chief, his journey to south Lee County was a long one.

He was born and raised in Elaine, Arkansas, about 18 miles south of Helena, Arkansas. Wanting more than the small Delta farming town could offer, he decided to move north to stay with relatives.

“I got tired of walking behind that mule,” Heard said. “The view never changes. So I went to Chicago and lived there many a year.”

It was there he was introduced to law enforcement. He worked security at Northwestern University campus, right on the Lake Michigan lakefront. After participating in the Chicago Police Department’s ride-along program, he joined the force and remained there for eight years.

In the early 1970s, his parents became ill and he moved to Nettleton to take care of them.

“I did all I could for them and they did all they could for me, while they were here,” Heard said.

He had been working as a truck driver for Air Cap in Verona when word of his law enforcement experience up north reached Nettleton Police Chief Jimmy “Goat” Rye.

“He called up there to the office. They came and got me and said the police want to talk to you,” Heard said. “I didn’t know what to think but he offered me a job.”

Law enforcement in 1976 seems archaic compared to modern technology. Nettleton only had two patrol officers, Heard and the chief, to cover the city. There was a dispatcher answering phones and running the base radio. Portable radios were still years away.

“If you were out on a call, you had to walk back to the car to radio the station,” Heard said. “There have been a whole lot of improvements since then to make the job safer.

“Now we have portable radios, radar and even body cameras.”

Heard said he was thankful that Nettleton was a small town where major crimes are few and far between.

“We’ve never had too much crime here,” Heard said. “We haven’t had any major incidents. We try to solve things before they get to be a problem.”

Heard is looking forward to spending quiet time at home tinkering on old cars or working in the yard. But finding quiet time might be hard with 16 children and an eighth grandchild on the way. He has four boys and four girls in Nettleton. Four more children live in Chicago and another four are scattered across Mississippi and Arkansas.

