HED:Police await test results to close airport shooting case

By Michaela Gibson Morris

Daily Journal

It will likely be several months before Tupelo police can close the book on their investigation of the Sunday night double homicide-suicide at the Tupelo Regional Airport.

At this point, all evidence indicates Bill Collins fired the shots that killed his estranged wife, Charlotte McLaughlin Collins, who was seeking a divorce, and Houston physician Nelson Apostol before killing himself in the parking lot at the Tupelo Regional Airport on Sunday, said Lt. Bart Aguirre.

“We feel strongly that he was the shooter,” Aguirre said. “We have not developed any other suspect.”

However, it will take forensic tests results to definitively place the gun in Bill Collins’ hand, Aguirre said.

Samples taken during the autopsies for toxicology and gun powder residue tests have been submitted to the State Crime Lab by the state pathologist, Aguirre said. Additionally, Tupelo police have submitted the handgun found at the scene for ballistics tests.

Because of the backlog of cases at the Mississippi State Crime Lab, Aguirre said it will probably be about four months before test results are available.

Additionally, police plan to trace the weapon and the cellular phone used to make the 911 call and have a psychological evaluation completed on Bill Collins, Aguirre said.

Fatal chain of events

Police believe Bill Collins spotted Charlotte Collins’ vehicle parked at the airport Sunday morning. Between 12 and 1 p.m. he rented a van from Budget Rentals in the airport lobby and spent most of the day waiting for her to return to her car.

At 8:55 p.m., police believe Bill Collins made a call to 911 alerting police to the shootings at the airport. He told the dispatcher that he loved his wife and asked for forgiveness.

The first officer on the scene heard a final shot as he arrived at the airport. The gun was found closest to Bill Collins’ body. He was found holding Charlotte Collins’ hand.

Apostol, who served as chief of staff at Trace Regional Hospital, suffered two gunshot wounds to his chest. Both Charlotte Collins and Bill Collins died from single contact gunshot wounds to their chests.

McLaughlin family members have said Charlotte Collins was mentally abused, and her divorce would have been finalized today.