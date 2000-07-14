HED:Police await test results to close airport shooting case

By Michaela Gibson Morris

Daily Journal

It will likely be several months before Tupelo police can close the book on their investigation of the Sunday night double homicide-suicide at the Tupelo Regional Airport.

At this point, all evidence indicates Bill Collins fired the shots that killed his estranged wife, Charlotte McLaughlin Collins, who was seeking a divorce, and Houston physician Nelson Apostol before killing himself in the parking lot at the Tupelo Regional Airport on Sunday, said Lt. Bart Aguirre.

“We feel strongly that he was the shooter,” Aguirre said. “We have not developed any other suspect.”

However, it will take forensic tests results to definitively place the gun in Bill Collins’ hand, Aguirre said.

Samples taken during the autopsies for toxicology and gun powder residue tests have been submitted to the State Crime Lab by the state pathologist, Aguirre said. Additionally, Tupelo police have submitted the handgun found at the scene for ballistics tests.

Because of the backlog of cases at the Mississippi State Crime Lab, Aguirre said it will probably be about four months before test results are available.

Additionally, police plan to trace the weapon and the cellular phone used to make the 911 call and have a psychological evaluation completed on Bill Collins, Aguirre said.

Fatal chain of events

Police believe Bill Collins spotted Charlotte Collins’ vehicle parked at the airport Sunday morning. Between 12 and 1 p.m. he rented a van from Budget Rentals in the airport lobby and spent most of the day waiting for her to return to her car.

At 8:55 p.m., police believe Bill Collins made a call to 911 alerting police to the shootings at the airport. He told the dispatcher that he loved his wife and asked for forgiveness.

The first officer on the scene heard a final shot as he arrived at the airport. The gun was found closest to Bill Collins’ body. He was found holding Charlotte Collins’ hand.

Apostol, who served as chief of staff at Trace Regional Hospital, suffered two gunshot wounds to his chest. Both Charlotte Collins and Bill Collins died from single contact gunshot wounds to their chests.

McLaughlin family members have said Charlotte Collins was mentally abused, and her divorce would have been finalized today.

  • JAX

    She was NOT. She was spoiled and selfish. She has multiple children by different fathers and she CHEATED on all of them! She used up all her money, used up all of his, and then moved on to another guy she had been having an affair with. I don’t condone what he did, but this story is GLARINGLY ONE SIDED. She was NEVER home. She was ALWAYS on the phone. She was NOT present. Bill was a good guy. He was a police officer AND an EMT. Police officer of the year multiple times and is credited with saving hundreds of lives. This gold digger took ever thing we had including our good last name.

    • Jim

      You could not be more ignorant. An innocent woman was killed and you publically bash her? I did not know Charlotte very well, but based off this story it is quite evident that Bill was absolutely crazy. 1. She made plenty of money, didn’t need to live off an EMT salary. 2. Their was no affair. 3. She had four daughters, 3 of which by the same man who was killed in a car accident. The fourth daughter came along after his death. Being a police officer AND an EMT does not make you a good guy. Murdering someone does not make you a good guy. She made more money than him, had a better life. So therefore how can she be a gold digger? Everyone loved her and he was jealous of her success. He was OBVIOUSLY DEALING WITH PSYCHOOLOGICAL ISSUES AND INSECURITY. She went through so much pain and she does not deserve your negativity and hate. I know it must be hard to be a relative of this man, but accept it for what it is. Please, get a life, and pray to God that he will forgive you for this.