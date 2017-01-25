Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tornado victims

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Northeast Mississippians have several ways to help the south Mississippi tornado relief efforts.

Two national charities are accepting monetary donations, one group is looking for volunteers to head south and a Tupelo school is accepting donated goods.

According to the National Weather Service, three confirmed tornadoes touched down Jan. 21-22, damaging more than 1,400 homes in eight counties and leaving more than 1,000 homes without power, mostly in the Hattiesburg area. To date, there are four confirmed deaths and 60 injuries associated with the storms.

Tupelo Christian Preparatory School is currently accepting donations of non-perishable food and can openers, baby formula and diapers, toiletries, bottled water and pet food.

“I reached out to the Sacred Heart (Catholic School in Hattiesburg) baseball program and the coach sent me a list of items folks need,” said TCPS baseball coach Will Lowrey. “We already had a 16-foot truck supplied and folks can just drop off items at the front office. I feel like we will take the first load down this weekend.”

TCPS is located on Belden-Endville Road in west Tupelo.

Both the Salvation Army and the American Red Cross are accepting monetary donations for the relief efforts.

“Our emergency response vehicle and three volunteers left Sunday heading that way,” said North Mississippi American Red Cross director Patty Tucker. “The immediate needs are monetary. It’s as simple as a click away online or by texting ‘REDCROSS’ to 90999 to make a $10 donation.”

The EF3 tornado that hit Lamar and Forrest counties severely damaged the Hattiesburg Salvation Army building but spared the groups mobile kitchen. The Jackson Salvation Army dispatched two more mobile canteens to begin cooking hot meals for people. Local Salvation Army personnel have not been called up to help.

The Tupelo Salvation Army site is not accepting donated goods at this point. But monetary donations can be dropped off at 527 Carnation St. and they will be applied to the tornado relief.

Eight Days of Hope has already dispatched crews to help tarp roofs, clear trees, clean up debris and help as many families as possible.

The Tupelo-based national relief group began soliciting volunteers online Monday. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old. The charity will provide food and lodging. President Steve Tybor said they will begin work in the field Friday and are planning to be on the ground until at least Feb. 17.

Following the first of the storms, Gov. Phil Bryant declared a state of emergency and signed an executive order to authorize use of the National Guard on Jan. 21. On Monday, Bryant sent an official request for a federal disaster declaration to President Donald Trump Monday night. The federal request is focused on Forrest, Lamar, Lauderdale and Perry counties.

william.moore@journalinc.com