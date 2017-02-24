High speed pursuit lands motorcyclist in jail

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A Tupelo man is facing at least two felony charges in connection with an early Thursday afternoon chase through Tupelo and Lee County.

Conner Alan Carruth, 22, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 1:36 p.m. Thursday on the charges of felony eluding, simple assault on an officer (a felony), possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson was on Main Street near Crosstown just after noon when he heard Tupelo police radio that they were chasing a suspect on a white motorcycle eastbound on Main Street.

“I heard another officer say they were at Mac’s Tires, so I knew they were close,” Johnson said. “When I saw the pursuing blue lights and the suspect, I pulled out and blocked the (Crosstown) intersection with my blue lights flashing.”

The sheriff walked up the man, identified himself as an officer, told him to shut off the motorcycle and grabbed him by the left arm.

“He revved the engine and took off, knocking me out of the way and headed south on Gloster Street,” Johnson said.

With blues lights and sirens, Johnson and the Tupelo officers chased the motorcycle south on Gloster to new Highway 6. The suspect turned right, heading west. The chase continued onto Graham Drive, heading north toward Tupelo High School.

“When he turned east onto Jeff Homan Street, another deputy approached from Cliff Gookin and blocked the road,” Johnson said. “He ran off the road and we were able to pin him against a chain link fence.

“At that point, we were able to arrest him without any further incident.”

Johnson said deputies found prescription drugs on Carruth, as well as a syringe in his left sock, leading to the drug and paraphernalia charges.

Carruth could face additional charges from the Tupelo Police Department.

william.moore@journalinc.com