Highway 45 accidents claim two lives

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Two people were killed in accidents along Highway 45 over a two-day span.

Around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, a 48-year-old Gulfport man was northbound on Highway 45 Alternate in West Point when he apparently lost control of his 2006 Dodge pickup, hit a pole and rolled over. His name is not being released at the request of the family.

Friday morning around 6, a motorist in Tupelo notified authorities of a possible body in the median near the intersection with Highway 6. J.T. Landers, 34, of Shannon, lost control of his motorcycle, entered the median and struck the safety cables, according to Lee County Coroner Carolyn Gillentine.

That incident is still under investigation.