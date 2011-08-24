Hip-hop group appears on BET

By M. Scott Morris/NEMS Daily Journal

TUPELO – A Tupelo-based hip-hop group recently enjoyed nationwide exposure.

Dem Outta St8 Boyz took second prize last week during BET’s “Wild Out Wednesday,” which was filmed in New York.

“They played an original song, ‘My Diddy,’ and people really got into it,” said Bernadette Walker, mother of two of the band members.

Dem Outta St8 Boyz are Khalif “Kid Krunk” Brown, 18, Aaquil “CaliBoy” Brown, 19, and Andre “King Dre” Harris, 19. During the trip, they also placed second in a showcase event at New York University.

Walker said Dem Outta St8 Boyz met with representatives from Def Jam Recordings and Sony Music. They were advised to return to Tupelo to finish an album and get a video ready.

“They’ll be working. You’ll be hearing about them in the future,” Walker said. “It’s going to be a long road, but they have their feet in the door.”

In December, Dem Outta St8 Boyz appeared on BET’s “106th and Park,” which also was filmed in New York.

The group has performed at Tupelo’s Juneteenth celebration at Ballard Park, and they’ve shown off their moves in Baldwyn and Fulton, as well as in Memphis and Union City, Tenn.

On Saturday, they’ll perform at Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

To sample their work, do a search for Dem Outta St8 Boyz at www.youtube.com.

scott.morris@journalinc.com