History, art combine for senior project

By M. Scott Morris

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Historical Heroes, a group of Tupelo High School students, need help putting on their “Yart Sale.”

The event will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Oren Dunn City Museum at Ballard Park. Harry Collins will auction off donated artwork, and the proceeds will provide art supplies and a pizza party for kids from Haven Acres Boys & Girls Club in Tupelo.

“Our senior project is based at the Oren Dunn museum,” said Zander Foster, 18. “It’s basically talking about Tupelo history as a whole.”

Foster and his fellow Historical Heroes, Tylen Williams, 18, Parker Gailor, 18, Jacob Roeder, 18, and Oscar Villanueva, 17, have been making weekly visits to the museum to learn as much as they can. They plan to give the Haven Acres kids personalized tours of the museum’s exhibits on April 18.

“Many schools believe in museums, but sometimes they have budget cuts,” Foster said, “and they’re not able to bring students.”

The Historical Heroes have received donations from Tupelo High School art teachers and others, but there’s always room for more.

Foster said art pieces would be appreciated, as would cash donations, which would go toward the art supplies and pizza party.

For more information or to make a donation, call the museum at (662) 841-6438.

