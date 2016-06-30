Holland retiring, unless he changes his mind

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – Long-time state Rep. Steve Holland, D-Plantersville, known for his colorful quotes, left the House chamber a little past noon Wednesday for perhaps the last time as a Lee County representative.

He carried hand-scrawled notes informing the powers that be in Mississippi government of his intention to retire at 4:59 p.m. today. But as with almost all issues involving the colorful and at times controversial Holland, the retirement announcement is not that simple.

He reserved the right to change his mind before his deadline and not submit the retirement papers. Many of his colleagues said they would try to convince him to do just that.

While reserving that right, Holland seemed like a politician who had made up his mind.

“I have been trying to do this for a long time,” he said at the end of a two-day special session where legislators voted to give Gov. Phil Bryant additional authority to transfer funds from the state’s reserve funds to fill a budget shortfall during the final two days of the fiscal year.

“My heart and my head seem to be together. This is the right thing at the right time.”

Holland said serving in the Mississippi House since 1984 “has been a great part of my life and foundation of my life for a long time. But sooner or later, you just have to say it is over.”

In typical, dramatic Holland fashion, he announced his possible retirement from the well of the House chamber where he was fighting to get more money added to the beleaguered state budget for the Department of Mental Health and the Department of Health.

While it was a bombshell announcement, it was not totally unexpected. He has talked about stepping down for years.

Holland, a funeral home director, said, “It’s really based on the demands of my time as they relate to my business.

“I have fought long and hard for the least, last and most vulnerable amongst us, and there is more to do.”

He said the demands of his business are beginning to overburden him and his 85-year-old mother, Lee County Justice Court Judge Sadie Holland.

Holland has served in various leadership capacities in the House, including Public Health Committee chair and Agriculture committee chair. He ran unsuccessfully in 2003 against his friend Billy McCoy for the post of House speaker.

“I am trying to talk him out of it,” said Rep. David Baria of Bay St. Louis, the House Democratic leader.

Holland said the fact that he is now in the minority party in the House is not impacting his decision.

“I respect the democratic process,” said Holland, age 60.

“He will be missed,” said House Appropriations Chair Herb Frierson, R-Poplarville, who will step down himself at 5 p.m. Thursday to accept the post of commissioner of Revenue.

“He is very knowledgeable. … He is full of institutional knowledge and is an effective legislator.”

Rep. Nick Bain, D-Corinth, said he has told Holland to wait one more session before making the decision.

“He is a good man,” said Rep. Jerry Turner, R-Baldwyn.

“People with his knowledge of the process we need whether Democrat or Republican,” said Rep. Jody Steverson, R-Ripley.

While Holland said serving in the Legislature has been rewarding, he added, “I am struggling to run my business, which is really my life ministry and calling.

“I’m honored to be chosen for this trust longer than any other person in the county’s history. I feel pretty calm about it.”

