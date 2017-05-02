Hosemann touts importance of education

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – Republican Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann voiced support for both a lottery and the collection of the 7 percent tax on internet sales with the revenue being directed toward education and transportation.

Hosemann, in his third term as secretary of state, made the comments Monday at the Mississippi State University Stennis Institute of Government/capitol press corps luncheon in Jackson.

“Ninety-four percent of people go to public schools,” Hosemann said. “If public schools don’t succeed, we don’t have anything to sell other than being a beautiful state.”

Hosemann cited the internet sales tax and lottery when asked during the meeting his opinion of increasing the tax on gasoline to provide for additional funds for transportation needs. Increasing the gasoline tax has been advocated for by some to fund what many groups, including the Mississippi Economic Council, have said is a rapidly deteriorating infrastructure system in the state.

Hosemann said there is no consensus in the Legislature to increase the 18.4-cent per gallon gasoline tax, before listing the other two revenue sources.

Neither source of revenue, though, is projected to generate the additional $375 million annually the MEC advocates being spent on transportation needs.

There has been ongoing debate in the Legislature about whether to enact a lottery and whether to try to direct internet sales tax collections to transportation needs.

Hosemann spoke to a large crowd at the Stennis luncheon Monday. It is believed that he will be a candidate for another statewide office in 2019 – perhaps lieutenant governor.

The state Constitution prohibits Tate Reeves from seeking a third consecutive term as lieutenant governor and limits Phil Bryant to two terms as governor, so both posts will be vacant in 2019. Reeves is expected to run for governor.

Hosemann said a questionnaire of small companies that are incorporated through his office reveals that by far their most important issue is having an educated work force, followed by community support and financial support from local banks.

He said far down the list for the small business owners was the offering of state incentives and tax breaks to entice them to open businesses.

“They are not interested in big give-aways,” Hosemann said. “They want an educated work force. They want the community to support them. They want to have enough money to get started.”

Hosemann said such businesses account for 50 percent of the jobs in the state, and “if not 60 percent in 10 years, we have failed.”

Another key, he said, is changing the culture in the state to place more of an emphasis on academic success.

He said there must be as much emphasis placed “on who won the robotics competition on Saturday as who won the football game on Friday night.”

In response to a question, Hosemann said charter schools could be helpful in some areas of the state, but said the key to success is a strong traditional, public education system.

Developing more charter schools has been a priority for the legislative leadership.

