Houlka bids for school construction rejected

By Hank Wiesner

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOULKA – The Chickasaw County School Board, who received bids earlier this year for construction of a new school building to replace one destroyed by fire several years ago, voted to reject the bids at its meeting earlier this month.

The board acted because the bids were higher than what the district’s insurance company, Liberty Mutual, would allow the district for replacement costs, said Superintendent Betsy Collums.

“Our architect Rud Robinson, with Pryor and Morrow Architects and Engineers PA in Tupelo, is now researching information necessary to define requirements of building ordinance and/or building law,” Collums said. “Since the building that burned was an old building, this is acomplicated process. Many building requirements have changed over the years.”

The district’s consultant is Warren Bowen with NewPath Strategy Consultants.

The board’s rejection of the bids is the latest step in a process that began when the school board received the bids in August.

Eight bids were taken under advisement at the Aug. 25 meeting. The bids ranged from a low of about $3.5 million to a high of about $4 million. The bids expired Thursday, Dec. 1.

The bids were for construction of a new school building at Houlka Attendance Center to replace one destroyed by fire in July 2014.

The bids are based on construction specifications developed by Robinson for a 18,250-square-foot building that included a computer lab, science lab, library, offices (principal, secretary, counselor), and 10 classrooms.

Houlka Attendance Center is the district’s only school.

The bids remained under advisement at the school board’s regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6, and continued in that status through the board’s October and November meetings, according to board records.

Collums said at the board’s November meeting the district sent a letter requesting a meeting with Liberty Mutual to see if the company would accept the lowest and best bid received for construction of a new school building.

Basically, the letter asked the company if it was going to pay for the construction of the building based on the current specifications or to tell the district any objections that they might have.

The meeting took place Nov. 17, and the company agreed to let Robinson prepare a report for them to review.

The district now has 507 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.