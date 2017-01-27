House education panel votes to reduce school days by 10

news_education_greenBy Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – Mississippi public school students would have 10 more days of summer under legislation approved via a voice vote Thursday by the House Education Committee.

The legislation, which now will go to the full House for consideration, reduces the number of days students are attending school from 180 to 170.

Rep. Jeffrey Guice, R-Ocean Springs, told Education Committee members one reason to reduce the number of school days is to avoid having school during the really hot period of the summer.

“It allows school districts to get closer to that Sept. 1” starting day that parents always request, said House Education Committee Chair John Moore, R-Brandon.

But state Superintendent Carey Wright, who attended the meeting, said she opposes reducing the number of required classroom days.

She said for many students, the need is for more summer programs and extended days.

The Education Committee justified the decision to reduce the number of school days by decreasing the number of days where standardized testing can be given. Moore said currently such testing is occurring between 50 and 60 days per year, and the House Education Committee reduced that to a maximum of 20.

But others say tests do not occur during that number of days and the state Department of Education only mandates up to three days of testing. But because of limited resources, such as computers to test large number of students, the tests are often spread out, meaning one group might be taking the test and another group in the same school would be doing regular classwork.

As part of the same process, the Education Committee rejected a proposal by Rep. Sonya Williams-Barnes to make kindergarten mandatory. Current law is that compulsory school attendance begins with the first grade.

bobby.harrison@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BobbyHarrison9

  • DWarren

    Finally, it appears that intelligence and sanity are making a rare appearance in a legislative body. It confirms my belief that voting Progressive Democrats and their useful idiot fellow traveler Establishment Republicans out and voting in principled conservative traditional values government officials would prove a beneficial boon to the legislative process. The results of the legislative session will clearly demonstrate how many additional Progressive Democrats and wimpy weak-kneed Establishment Republicans need to be removed going forward in order to ensure that intelligence and sanity become commonplace realities rather than sporadic rarities in the state legislature.
    I applaud the recognition of parental input into the public school educational process inherent in Rep. Guice’s statement. For far too long, the parents of public school students have been ignored, thwarted, sidelined, and intentionally blocked from any meaningful participation in the decision making process for the schools they pay for with their taxes. Far too often a small in-crowd cadre of self-identified “experts” and “prominent persons” have turned a blind eye, a deaf ear, and a cold shoulder to requests by parents of students in the public schools who want what’s best for their children. The people who provide the students and pay the bills ought to have a say.
    I also appreciate the logic that a quality educational school year can occur in the space of 170 days. I am frankly at a loss to digest the inference that 180 days of instruction is the minimum for a quality educational school year. If a public school system can’t adequately bring a student to grade level academic proficiency in 170 days, the addition of ten extra days of instruction will not rectify the systemic failure that the appalling percentage of high school seniors unable to pass the 2015 high school exit examinations in Algebra I, English II, U.S. History, and Biology so adequately evidences.
    Ms Wright’s attempted obfuscation that fifty to sixty days out of each 180 day school year are required to administer standardized tests is lame in the extreme. Twenty-eight to thirty-three percent of the school year being reserved for standardized tests is ludicrous. This is especially true in the light of facts like: (1) teachers and administrators being charged and convicted with helping students with standardized test questions during the tests or erasing incorrect student answers and coloring in the bubble beside the correct answer to increase student average performance and the school system’s (in such cases) misperceived academic standing; and (2) establishing as many as six or seven alternative routes to a high school diploma because students can’t pass the required exit exams (thus rendering the very purpose of requiring the high school exit exams nothing more than a meaningless Orwellian bureaucratic propaganda exercise).
    Likewise, Ms Wright’s call for more summer programs and extended school days flies in the face of any semblance of rational thought. If a school system cannot or will not educate a child to grade level in 170 days, what pray tell is there to guarantee that the school system can achieve the stated goal in 180, 200, or even 366 days a year? Appealing to a scarcity of time as the reason for public school failure is nothing less than a ruse and a mental sleight of hand comparable to the misdirection of the classic three shell con and three card monte and used to the same end–to swindle the gullible.
    The same critique applies to Rep. Williams-Barnes amendment to make kindergarten attendance compulsory. If a school system cannot get a child to academic grade level in twelve years, what pray tell is the school system’s prospect of doing so in thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, or eighteen years. The quantity of time spent in school is not nearly as important as the quantity of actual academic pedagogy that occurs during the school day and the school year. A student could spend twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, twelve months of the year from birth to twenty-six years of age in a classroom where actual demonstrable learning is downplayed as an inconsequential pursuit and where the latest instructional fads are fanatically employed in the context of a progressive mindset that the student is uneducable because of race, creed, color, gender self-identification, class, economic depravation, a lack of full MAEP funding, parental apathy, TV, video games, a decadent culture, anti-intellectualism, ad nauseam and will, therefore, be better served by merely instilling him or her with a proclivity to excuse his or her failure and lack of academic achievement by blaming some person other than himself or herself, lowering the grading scale, implementing social promotion, and persistently modeling for the student a sense of entitlement apart from accomplishment by developing alterative routes to an unmerited diploma only to emerge from such a public school system more ignorant and uneducated than when he or she entered the same. I’m grateful to the House Education Committee for having the intelligence and sanity to reject such lunacy.

  • Otis

    … because if Mississippi has too much of anything it’s education.

  • DownGoesBrown

    Jeffrey “pay for your kid’s own diabetic meds” Guice authored this bill at the behest of coastal business leaders who hire schoolkids during the tourist season. A similar bill failed in 2013 legislative session.