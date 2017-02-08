House rejects lottery proposal

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – The House rejected late Wednesday a proposal by Rep. Steve Holland, D-Plantersville, aimed at trying to enact a state lottery.

The proposal was an amendment that would have prevented legislation establishing fantasy sports regulations from going into effect until a lottery was created.

Various efforts are ongoing this session of the Legislature to create a lottery. Gov. Phil Bryant has expressed support, but House Speaker Philip Gunn has remained opposed to the proposal.

Last week Holland offered his amendment. But that was a challenge that the amendment was not proper for the fantasy sports bill. Late Wednesday, Gunn ruled the amendment was proper, allowing Holland to present it.

“The people of District 16 want a chance to vote on a lottery,” Holland said.

Rep. Scott DeLano, R-Biloxi, urged members to vote against the Holland amendment, saying it would put the fantasy sports bill in jeopardy.

On a voice vote, Gunn ruled that Holland’s amendment passed. But primarily lottery supporters stood, anticipating Gunn would rule against them, to demand a roll call vote. On the roll call, the amendment received 40 yes votes and 74 no votes. Those voting for the lottery proposal were primarily Democrats.

The fantasy sports legislation, which required a three-fifths vote to pass, because it was imposing a tax on fantasy sports participation, also was defeated after that.

More than likely, there will be efforts to revise the fantasy sports bill. Whether there will be an effort to revise Holland’s lottery proposal remains to be seen.

Holland also tried to place his lottery proposal in a bill dealing with charitable bingo. Gunn ruled that the lottery proposal was not proper for the bingo bill.

But there might be other opportunities this session for votes on the lottery. There is a bill pending in the House that would create a lottery. But there might be parliamentary problems with how the proposal was voted out of committee. The bill must be voted on by today or will die on the House calendar.

Last session the House approved two lottery proposals that were killed later in the process.

bobby.harrison@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BobbyHarrison9