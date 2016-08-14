Houston bans smoking in public buildings

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – Aldermen are kicking butts out of public buildings, restaurants and businesses.

Houston Aldermen voted unanimously Aug. 2 to ban smoking inside virtually every closed space accessed by the public with a smoking ordinance they have been working on for more than a year.

“We’ve talked about this for a long time,” said Houston Mayor Stacey Parker. “I need to know what you want to do with this.”

On a motion by Ward 3 Alderman Frank Thomas and a second by Ward 4 Alderman Willie Mae McKinney, the board voted without dissent to implement the ordinance in 30 days.

Thomas pointed out the ordinance will be enforced by the Houston Police Department. The public will call police if they spot a violation. If convicted, the smoker will be fined $50, and the business can be fined $100 for first offense.

The fine is $200 for a second offense. The business’ fine also goes to $200 for a second offense conviction and increases $200 for each subsequent offense.

“It’s like our dog ordinance,” said Parker. “We are not going out looking to write tickets. If a dog is a problem, we respond to it. If we get a report of smoking in a public place, we will respond to it. We are asking the person who called to be willing to sign an affidavit.”

The ordinance prevents smoking within 25-feet of a door entering a building. Businesses and restaurants are allowed to set up a smoking zone outside their building.

Houston’s ordinance, which goes into effect in 30 days, is modeled on dozens of other Mississippi cities’ similar laws.

Area television stations reported in May that Houston had passed a smoking ban. While the city has discussed the issue at length, Tuesday’s vote was the official decision to implement the ordinance.

Aldermen were approached this spring by Stephanie Collier, Project Director of the Mississippi Tobacco Free Coalition for Lee and Chickasaw counties, reminding the city they were one of the last cities in the area without a smoking ban. Shatara Agnew has since taken over that post for the Tobacco Free Coalition.

Coalition data shows 80 percent of the state’s population doesn’t smoke, according to the 2009 Mississippi Social Climate Survey of Tobacco Control.

The same survey shows 76 percent of residents believe work sites should be smoke free, and 81 percent believe restaurants should be smoke free.

Okolona and Calhoun City became smoke-free communities in 2011. Bruce, Verona, Pontotoc and Pittsboro are also smoke-free communities, among others.

A crackdown on smoking in public places has seen cities sued by individuals who said they have been injured by second-hand smoke. Cities that adopt no-smoking bans are also eligible for state and federal grants aimed at providing social programs that improve health in a community.

