Houston bans smoking in public buildings

HOUSTON – Aldermen are kicking butts out of public buildings, restaurants and businesses.

Houston Aldermen voted unanimously Aug. 2 to ban smoking inside virtually every closed space accessed by the public with a smoking ordinance they have been working on for more than a year.

“We’ve talked about this for a long time,” said Houston Mayor Stacey Parker. “I need to know what you want to do with this.”

On a motion by Ward 3 Alderman Frank Thomas and a second by Ward 4 Alderman Willie Mae McKinney, the board voted without dissent to implement the ordinance in 30 days.

Thomas pointed out the ordinance will be enforced by the Houston Police Department. The public will call police if they spot a violation. If convicted, the smoker will be fined $50, and the business can be fined $100 for first offense.

The fine is $200 for a second offense. The business’ fine also goes to $200 for a second offense conviction and increases $200 for each subsequent offense.

“It’s like our dog ordinance,” said Parker. “We are not going out looking to write tickets. If a dog is a problem, we respond to it. If we get a report of smoking in a public place, we will respond to it. We are asking the person who called to be willing to sign an affidavit.”

The ordinance prevents smoking within 25-feet of a door entering a building. Businesses and restaurants are allowed to set up a smoking zone outside their building.

Houston’s ordinance, which goes into effect in 30 days, is modeled on dozens of other Mississippi cities’ similar laws.

Area television stations reported in May that Houston had passed a smoking ban. While the city has discussed the issue at length, Tuesday’s vote was the official decision to implement the ordinance.

Aldermen were approached this spring by Stephanie Collier, Project Director of the Mississippi Tobacco Free Coalition for Lee and Chickasaw counties, reminding the city they were one of the last cities in the area without a smoking ban. Shatara Agnew has since taken over that post for the Tobacco Free Coalition.

Coalition data shows 80 percent of the state’s population doesn’t smoke, according to the 2009 Mississippi Social Climate Survey of Tobacco Control.

The same survey shows 76 percent of residents believe work sites should be smoke free, and 81 percent believe restaurants should be smoke free.

Okolona and Calhoun City became smoke-free communities in 2011. Bruce, Verona, Pontotoc and Pittsboro are also smoke-free communities, among others.

A crackdown on smoking in public places has seen cities sued by individuals who said they have been injured by second-hand smoke. Cities that adopt no-smoking bans are also eligible for state and federal grants aimed at providing social programs that improve health in a community.

  • Vinny Gracchus

    Repeal this smoking ban! There is no health risk to other from second hand smoke.

    See the latest study disputing the risks of second hand smoke: Peter N Lee, John S Fry, Barbara A Forey, Jan S Hamling, Alison J Thornton, Environmental tobacco smoke exposure and lung cancer: A systematic review. World J Meta-Anal. Apr 26, 2016; 4(2): 10-43, doi: 10.13105/wjma.v4.i2.10

    CONCLUSION: Most, if not all, of the ETS/lung cancer association can be explained by confounding adjustment and misclassification correction. Any causal relationship is not convincingly demonstrated.

    • TWBDB

      Conflict-of-interest statement: Lee PN, Director of P.N. Lee Statistics and Computing Ltd., is an independent consultant in statistics and an advisor in the fields of epidemiology and toxicology to a number of tobacco, pharmaceutical and chemical companies including the sponsors of this study. Fry JS, Forey BA and Hamling JS are employees of, and Thornton AJ a consultant to, P.N. Lee Statistics and Computing Ltd.

      So, you’re citing a study paid for by the tobacco companies.

      • Vinny Gracchus

        The real conflict of interest is the tobacco control cult that surpasses dissent at every step (for example holding the FCTC is private without any democratic process). Besides, they disclose the ‘conflict’ they data stands on its own as it should. And no the study isn’t paid for my tobacco companies; however most antismoking studies are sponsored by tobacco control and pharmaceutical companies.

        • Vinny Gracchus

          “The average intake of toxic and genotoxic compounds due to ETS exposure is that low that it is difficult, if not impossible, to explain the increased risk of lung cancer as found in epidemiological studies. The uncertainty is further increased because the validity of epidemiological studies on passive smoking is limited severely by numerous bias and confounding factors which cannot be controlled for reliability. The question of whether or not ETS exposure is high enough to induce and/or promote the carcinogenic effects observed in epidemiological studies thus remains open, and the assumption of an increased risk of lung cancer due to ETS exposure is, at present, more a matter of opinion than of firm scientific evidence.” (See Adlkofer F. Lung cancer due to passive smoking–a review.Int Arch Occup Environ Health. 2001 May;74(4):231-41.)

          And of course the two largest studies also discount the risks of SHS…

          Consider Boffetta, et al: Multicenter Case-Control Study of Exposure to Environmental Tobacco Smoke and Lung Cancer in Europe, Journal of the National Cancer Institute, Vol. 90, No. 19, October 7, 1998: “public indoor settings did not represent an important source of ETS exposure.”

          In addition, one large study looked at 38 years worth of data. Engstrom, JE and Kabat, GC. Environmental tobacco smoke and tobacco related mortality in a prospective study of Californians, 1960-98 BMJ 2003; 326:1057. This study found “No significant associations were found for current or former exposure to environmental tobacco smoke before or after adjusting for seven confounders and before or after excluding participants with pre-existing disease.”

        • TWBDB

          Mr Gracchus, immuno-oncology, toxicology, and oncology labs rarely do anti-smoking research; I know I worked in those labs more than two decades and still work with those labs to date. Conflict of interest disclosures are required for publication of data, when there is a conflict of interest – there’s clearly a conflict of interest in the article you cited.

          Pharmaceutical companies make money on treatments: if a treatment to enhance our body’s own repair mechanisms post the assault of smoking is found, the pharmaceutical companies make more money off smokers. If they can find a delivery system, like E-cigarette delivery, which lessons the insult to the body’s defense mechanisms, they make more money off people who want to smoke. If a treatment is found to halt or reverse the progression of disease, whether it be caused by smoking or not, the pharmaceutical companies make money.

          The American Lung Association, the American Cancer Association and other institutions like these indeed do fund research. Overwhelmingly, that research is re the mechanisms of disease: why some can smoke their whole life and never develop cancer or other diseases of the respiratory system and others are hyper-sensitive to even the slightest insult.

          Regardless of where you side on this issue, there’s no argument in the medical community that cigarette smoke causes damage to the respiratory system: the issue is how well your body is able to handle that damage and repair itself. What other factors are involved in the mechanisms of associated disease(s)? That’s what they are interested in far more than absurd political arguments.

          Business owners should welcome this ban because it is one less variable they have to worry about. You don’t go to a dance club, a bar , or a restaurant to smoke; you can do that at home for free. Smart business owners will see this as an opportunity, as have thousands across this nation. If you want to cater to smokers, you offer a smoking lounge, advertise it, install proper ventilation so it isn’t filthy, and sell associated products.

          • Vinny Gracchus

            TWBDB, You are clearly antismoking ideologue. All studies about second hand smoke are epidemiological studies not laboratory studies. Your understanding of empirical research is lacking.

            Consensus is a political decision. It is interesting you seek to attack the research I present as political when that is all you present? On conflict of interest, that too is a political requirement demanded by antismoking advocates. The data speaks for itself.

            As for smart business decisions, tell that to the countless bars and pubs that have closed due to the false data presented on second hand smoke. You make assertions about vaping and their assault ion the respiratory system but present no evidence (likely because there is none). Again, you attack political arguments but present only a political argument with no supporting data–just broad ideological assertions and appeals to authority.

            I would dissect your argument further, but you did a good job of discrediting yourself.

          • TWBDB

            Well Mr Gracchus, allow me to be the first to inform you there are a plethora of ‘laboratory’ studies on second – hand smoke. Don’t take my word for it, go to Google Scholar and search for “laboratory studies of second hand smoke”. That’s a laymen’s way of getting a quick read. Happy to have debunked that for you. You don’t cellular health, signalling, and function data from epidemiology studies – that requires controlled laboratory procedures.

            Secondly, Houston, MS is located in Chickasaw County, MS a dry county. So it’s highly unlikely anyone is sitting around a bar smoking cigarettes, drinking, and socializing in Houston, MS now or ever. So let’s set that one aside as well.

            I’m not attacking you Mr Gracchus, I’m challenging the misinformation you are spreading and the conclusions you’re attempting to draw on biased research.

          • Vinny Gracchus

            You really need to do more than rely on Google and a layman’s approach. And you are the one spreading misinformation. A quick Google search as you state does yield results, however a close read shows they are all epidemiological studies (some even state that the method of linking clinical data is through collecting case histories–which are notoriously biased). The laboratory research you present does not exist. Do you actually know the difference between an epidemiological and “laboratory” study.

            Tobacco control advocates couldn’t demonstrate causation with primary smoking since cancer is a multifactorial risk, you certainly can’t demonstrate it in a laboratory or anywhere else for second hand smoke–at least not in the timeframe allocated for human lifespans.

            As for Houston, MO being a dry county that has no bearing on the loss of business in other locations which is germane since antismoking is a global crusade.

            No, the research you present is the actual misinformation and suffers from significant biases. You still have failed to present a single study that refutes those I have posted, nor have you posted one that actually makes your case.

          • TWBDB

            Mr Gracchus, you’re posting epidemiological study reviews and then claiming epidemiology studies are too biased to believe: which is it?
            Your argument makes no sense.

            Epidemiology studies often review patient case studies to reveal trends: risks and benefits. Laboratory studies pursue the causation of those trends on a cellular / molecular level. Below is an abstract from one such study utilizing a rat stroke model of second hand smoke exposure to measure the effects on the MAPK signaling pathway: a well characterized pathway in human cancer. Clinical studies then take the next step of modeling the research in humans. I suggest you leave the science of medicine to the scientists and clinicians.

            “Cigarette smoking enhances the risk of stroke. However, the underlying molecular mechanisms are largely unknown. The present study established an in vivo rat secondhand cigarette smoking (SHS) model and examined the hypothesis that SHS upregulates endothelin receptors with increased cerebrovascular contraction via the Raf/extracellular signal-regulated kinase (ERK)/mitogen-activated protein kinases (MAPK) pathway. Rats were exposed to SHS for up to 8 weeks. The cerebral artery vasoconstriction was recorded by a sensitive myograph. The mRNA and protein expressions for endothelin receptors in cerebral arteries were studied by real-time PCR and Western blot. Compared to fresh air exposed rats, cerebral arteries from SHS rats exhibited stronger contractile responses (P < 0.05) mediated by endothelin type A (ETA) receptors. The expressions of mRNA and protein for ETA receptors in the cerebral arteries from SHS rats were higher (P < 0.05) than that in control. SHS did not affect endothelin type B (ETB) receptor-mediated contractions, mRNA or protein levels. The results suggest that SHS upregulates ETA, but not ETB receptors in vivo. After SHS exposure, the mRNA levels of Raf-1 and ERK1/2, the protein expression of phosphorylated (p)-Raf-1 and p-ERK1/2 were increased (P < 0.05). Raf-1 inhibitor, GW5074 suppressed the enhanced ETA receptor-mediated contraction, mRNA and protein levels induced by SHS. In addition, GW5074 inhibited the SHS-caused increased mRNA and phosphorylated protein levels of Raf-1 and ERK1/2, suggesting that SHS induces activation of the Raf/ERK/MAPK pathway. SHS upregulates cerebrovascular ETA receptors via the Raf/ERK/MAPK pathway, which provides novel understanding of mechanisms involved in SHS-associated stroke."

          • Vinny Gracchus

            You misrepresent my argument. Of course you change your tack of argument to fit your agenda. My argument is that the bulk of epidemiological studies discount the risks of second hand smoke. This can be seen my reviewing the studies I presented (which were accompanied by references. You on the other hand present a single abstract from an unidentified study (using rats as a proxy for humans and linking several unproven assumptions, while never describing the dose-response relationship) to support your biased conclusion.

          • TWBDB

            Mr Gracchus: you’re presenting selected epidemiological studies – you’re cherry picking – and I pointed out the study you cited had a stated conflict of interest. You stated there were no laboratory studies of second hand smoke – there most definitely are and I gave you an example. I’ll post the reference below.

            For me, this isn’t a matter of debate – common sense should tell you that someone who is sensitive to smoke shouldn’t be forced to deal with other’s smoking in a public building. In the rural south, those public buildings are frequented by the elderly who are at higher risk of stroke in the fist place. This is a matter of common courtesy: no one is demanding anyone else quit smoking against their will: no one is suggesting the products not be available to the general public.

            Secondhand smoke exposure induces Raf/ERK/MAPK-mediated upregulation of cerebrovascular endothelin ETA receptors. Lei Cao, Cang-Bao XuEmail author, Yaping Zhang, Yong-Xiao Cao and Lars Edvinsson
            BMC Neuroscience201112:109 DOI: 10.1186/1471-2202-12-109© Cao et al; licensee BioMed Central Ltd. 2011Received: 13 August 2011Accepted: 1 November 2011Published: 1 November 2011

          • Vinny Gracchus

            Mr TWBDB (However you pronounce that, It is you who are cherry picking studies. And yes, you presented a stray and after my request you provide the citation. I thank you for that. I still maintain that that study nor any others definitively prove that second hand smoke causes any specific disease.

            I asked for the reference so the entire study (including research design could be examined). Are the cardiovascular effects mentioned in that study permanent or transient? I ask because the studies demonstrating cardiovascular effects show transient effects. Even the study you present does not claim to definitively prove that second hand smoke causes strokes.

            You accurately present your position that smoking is an assault on others and claim that there is no room for debate as your mind is made up. That position was first voiced by Sir George Godber who sought to create the meme that smoking should be limited a state where “a relatively few addicts still use cigarettes, but only in private at most in the company of consenting adults.” (From his statements to the 3rd World Conference on Smoking and Health, New York, June 2-5, 1975) Godber created the concept of second hand smoke before any research was conducted. The tool to achieve his smoke-free vision was to create social division by instilling fear in non-smokers through relentless propaganda. Some go beyond your position of seeking bans in public buildings to advocate for outdoor bans. I could provide citations showing the lack of justification for outdoor bans, but that seems like overkill since I have already presented several large sample, long-term studies that have discounted the indoor risks.

            The real problem, however, is that science is rarely settled and even less so through the use of propaganda, censoring dissent, and avoiding research that diverges from one’s ideological stance. When all alternatives to smoking as the cause for disease are ignored the true cause of disease may be obscured.

            Circling back to the original citation I posted, one of the authors claimed a potential conflict of interest in the conflict of interest statement because he and their firm had performed other work (in his case statistical analysis) for a tobacco company. That does not invalidate the analysis or data presented in the study. The same firm also performed analyses for the IARC (International Agency for Research on Cancer) which is a proponent for smoking bans. So no the tobacco companies did not pay for the analysis. As I stated the data should be evaluated not past employers or clients of the analysts.

            But as you already stated above your mind is made up, therefore any further discussion would be fruitless. I do thank you for providing the citation and wish you well. You are welcome to your opinion and are free to advocate for it. I will do the same.

          • TWBDB

            I’m sure you will.

  • Daniel Hammond

    SHS is no harm to anyone there have been no successful lawsuits against it anywhere as no harm could be proven from any amount of exposure.

    Since SHS is 96% water vapor and air SG report 1989 page 80. We can see all the claims are baseless. The city was promised xxxx in cash grants via obsmacare dollars via BCBS to pass this ban. Losses in Gautier Miss were so bad the city repealed most of the ban after businesses said we are going bankrupt. Gautier gave up a lousy 50 grand cash grant by repealing most of the smoking ban just 2 years ago.

  • Daniel Hammond

    Those polls they claim show support there made up and paid for with taxpayer money the smokefree groups take from the federal govmnt and none of that money can be used to pay for anything that’s used to Persue laws! They are guilty of a federal crime!

  • Daniel Hammond

    OSHA also took on the passive smoking fraud and this is what came of it:

    Reference Manual on Scientific Evidence: Third Edition

    This sorta says it all

    These limits generally are based on assessments of health risk and calculations of concentrations that are associated with what the regulators believe to be negligibly small risks. The calculations are made after first identifying the total dose of a chemical that is safe (poses a negligible risk) and then determining the concentration of that chemical in the medium of concern that should not be exceeded if exposed individuals (typically those at the high end of media contact) are not to incur a dose greater than the safe one.

    So OSHA standards are what is the guideline for what is acceptable ”SAFE LEVELS”

    OSHA SAFE LEVELS

    All this is in a small sealed room 9×20 and must occur in ONE HOUR.

    For Benzo[a]pyrene, 222,000 cigarettes.

    “For Acetone, 118,000 cigarettes.

    “Toluene would require 50,000 packs of simultaneously smoldering cigarettes.

    Acetaldehyde or Hydrazine, more than 14,000 smokers would need to light up.

    “For Hydroquinone, “only” 1250 cigarettes.

    For arsenic 2 million 500,000 smokers at one time.

    The same number of cigarettes required for the other so called chemicals in shs/ets will have the same outcomes.

    So, OSHA finally makes a statement on shs/ets :

    Field studies of environmental tobacco smoke indicate that under normal conditions, the components in tobacco smoke are diluted below existing Permissible Exposure Levels (PELS.) as referenced in the Air Contaminant Standard (29 CFR 1910.1000)…It would be very rare to find a workplace with so much smoking that any individual PEL would be exceeded.” -Letter From Greg Watchman, Acting Sec’y, OSHA.

    Why are their any smoking bans at all they have absolutely no validity to the courts or to science!

  • Daniel Hammond

    Gautier Alters Anti-Smoking Ban

    Gautier’s new smoke free ordinance has now gone up in flames. At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, officials voted to alter the ordinance to allow smoking in restaurants and bars.

    Some business owners say the ordinance, adopted just last month, forces them to lose business from their smoking customers. Director of the Jackson County Mississippi Tobacco Free Coalition, Kelly Lamb, says getting rid of the ordinance will cost the city thousands of dollars in grants. The city will no longer qualify for cash awards from BlueCross BlueShield.

    Lamb says, “It’s a $50,000 grant that can go straight into the city, that can be used for walking trails, for schools, and then after you have been awarded that, it opens the door for you to be eligible for many other BlueCross BlueShield funding.” Officials voted five to two to change the ordinance.

    When 50 grand is told to take a hike and freedom restored, the Nazis must be shaking in their JACKBOOTS!

    the money came str8 from the ObamaCare slush fund that was said to have been done away with by congress it was only cut from 15 billion over 10 years to 9.75 billion over ten years. BCBS is getting the lions share of that money to use as leverage to get communities in states with no bans to pass bans…………

    September 17, 2012

    Affordable Care Act Funding: An Analysis of Grant Programs under Health Care Reform

    • Daniel Hammond

      That my fellow americans is how you were outlawed by your own greedy city officials!

  • Daniel Hammond

    This pretty well destroys the Myth of second hand smoke:

    Lungs from pack-a-day smokers safe for transplant, study finds.

    By JoNel Aleccia, Staff Writer, NBC News.

    Using lung transplants from heavy smokers may sound like a cruel joke, but a new study finds that organs taken from people who puffed a pack a day for more than 20 years are safe.

    “I think people are grateful just to have a shot at getting lungs,” said Dr. Sharven Taghavi, a cardiovascular surgical resident at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, who led the new study………………………

    Ive done the math here and this is how it works out with second ahnd smoke and people inhaling it!

    The 16 cities study conducted by the U.S. DEPT OF ENERGY and later by Oakridge National laboratories discovered:

    Cigarette smoke, bartenders annual exposure to smoke rises, at most, to the equivalent of 6 cigarettes/year.

    146,000 CIGARETTES SMOKED IN 20 YEARS AT 1 PACK A DAY.

    A bartender would have to work in second hand smoke for 2433 years to get an equivalent dose.

    Then the average non-smoker in a ventilated restaurant for an hour would have to go back and forth each day for 119,000 years to get an equivalent 20 years of smoking a pack a day! Pretty well impossible ehh!

    The whole tone of the article seems to be that the NHS is prepared to grant us an enormous favour by consenting to use our filthy organs. Oh, and don’t miss the comments; they’re hilarious…

  • Daniel Hammond

    Springfield Business Journal: Smoking Ban Taking a Toll

    Lauren Matter

    Anchor/Reporter

    8:59 p.m. CDT, October 2, 2011
    Four months into Springfield’s city wide smoking ban, some businesses are seeing a decline in revenue.

    The owner of one Springfield bar, Tailgaters Pub and Eatery on South Scenic Avenue, says they have been losing $1,000 a week since the ban went into effect and had no choice but to close the first weekend of October.

    Other pubs and restaurants are seeing a revenue decline as well.

    The numbers range from 25% to a 45% drop in the amount of money they’re bringing in now compared to before the ban.

    Owners say it’s difficult to manage cash flow and employment levels.

    • Fairly Mowat

      Drops in business can happen every now and then when either the ban has too many loopholes and exclusions, or if there’s a nearby town without a ban. For well-managed smoking bans, like in tens of thousands of jurisdictions that aren’t Springfield in 2011, pub business usually goes up. Smokers keep coming and non-smokers who were staying away start coming. And costs go down: insurance, cleaning, furniture repair and replacement. Smoking bans are great for pub businesses if they’re absolute. Positive impact on the bottom line: between 5-10% depending on the bar; the best prepared for the change does the best, as usual. (I’m a former bar manager).

      • Daniel Hammond

        Is the British pub dying? 29 close each week – Aug. 14, 2015
        moneydotcnndotcom/2015/08/14/news/pubs-uk-beer-alcohol/
        CNNMoney
        Loading…Aug 14, 2015 – Pubs in Britain are closing at a rapid rate — up to 29 each week by some … ban on smoking in 2007 dealt heavy blows.

      • Daniel Hammond

        ….500+ bars & restaurants closed since smoking bans were enacted in the Twin Cities area, list here:

        cleanairqualityDOTblogspotDOTcom/2007/01/100-bars-and-restaurants-put-out-ofDOThtml

        So no….the fact is smoking bans DO NOT increase business in our bars & restaurants. And in fact the MN State Auditor’s Office published a report that found bars & taverns lost, on average, 31.9% revenue, report found here:

        cleanairqualityDOTblogspotDOTcom/2010/10/minnesota-releases-revenue-numbers-thatDOThtml

        osaDOTstateDOTmnDOTus/Reports/gid/2008/liquor/liquor_08_report.pdf

      • Daniel Hammond

        SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Several bars were ticketed for allowing patrons and employees to smoke indoors.

        Jeannie Doublin, owner of Ruthie’s Bar on Commercial Street, is still fuming about Springfield smoking ban.

        “I have done this for 30 years- I know how to run a bar. I run a good bar,” she exclaimed. “They don’t have any business getting in our business,” stated Doublin.

        But the Springfield- Greene County Health Department says the debate is over, and the law is now the law.

        “When we a complaint we take it very seriously,” stated Clay Goddard, Assistant Director of Health.

        The health department says somebody inside Ruthie’s Bar was smoking when they did an inspection.

        Jeannie got slapped with two tickets. But she wasn’t the only one.

        During a crackdown, 19 tickets were handed out to places like Frisco Tap Room, Last Call, Moonshiners, and Alibi Lounge.

        “We witnessed either employees or customers, or both, smoking- additionally there were ashtrays present,” stated Goddard. “It turns out there was a core group of businesses that decided they were going to violate the ordinance,” said Goddard.

        The health department said each place had been warned time and again, beforehand.

        “It is very clear to those managers and owners that the law is there is no smoking indoors at all. It is not tolerated,” Goddard explained.

        • Daniel Hammond

          health dept threatens taking of liquor licences sound like the 1920s yet again……Who you gonna be a jackbooted thug enforcer or Elliot Ness and the Untouchables!

          • Daniel Hammond

            Heres a time line starting in 1900,dont be surprised to see the same thing playing out today nearly 100 years later.

            1901: REGULATION: Strong anti-cigarette activity in 43 of the 45 states. “Only Wyoming and Louisiana had paid no attention to the cigarette controversy, while the other forty-three states either already had anti-cigarette laws on the books or were considering new or tougher anti-cigarette laws, or were the scenes of heavy anti- cigarette activity” (Dillow, 1981:10).

            1904: New York: A judge sends a woman is sent to jail for 30 days for smoking in front of her children.

            1904: New York City. A woman is arrested for smoking a cigarette in an automobile. “You can’t do that on Fifth Avenue,” the arresting officer says.

            1907: Business owners are refusing to hire smokers. On August 8, the New York Times writes: “Business … is doing what all the anti-cigarette specialists could not do.”

            1917: SMOKEFREE: Tobacco control laws have fallen, including smoking bans in numerous cities, and the states of Arkansas, Iowa, Idaho and Tennessee.

            1937: hitler institutes laws against smoking

      • Daniel Hammond

        bars and venues lose an average of 30-40% after bans come in…………FACT the only thing that ever rises after bans are bankruptcies and take out orders because enobody eats out they go home and non smokers never show up. BTW nobody ever bothered with any more cleaning with smoking than before. Your cost of it is BS.

      • Daniel Hammond

        best prepared for the change does the best, as usual. ROFLMAO!
        If going non smoking made money,theyd have all went smoke free without anyone saying anything. But you know that’s never ever been true. Most places where smokers go its a smokers crowd not a non smokers crowd meaning the ban wipes out the businesses clientele and they go bust. Then hours and staff get cut as they try and cut costs to maybe stay in business waste all their savings just to go bankrupt within the year.

  • Daniel Hammond

    ..,The Vetting – Holder 1995: We Must ‘Brainwash’ People on Guns like we did on cigarettes

    Breitbar com has uncovered video from 1995 of then-U.S. Attorney Eric Holder announcing a public campaign to “really brainwash people into thinking about guns in a vastly different way.”
    Holder was addressing the Woman’s National Democratic Club. In his remarks, broadcast by CSPAN 2, he explained that he intended to use anti-smoking campaigns as his model to “change the hearts and minds of people in Washington, DC” about guns.

    “What we need to do is change the way in which people think about guns, especially young people, and make it something that’s not cool, that it’s not acceptable, it’s not hip to carry a gun anymore, in the way in which we changed our attitudes about cigarettes.”

    Holder added that he had asked advertising agencies in the nation’s capital to assist by making anti-gun ads rather than commercials “that make me buy things that I don’t really need.” He had also approached local newspapers and television stations, he said, asking them to devote prime space and time, respectively, to his anti-gun campaign.

    Local political leaders and celebrities, Holder said, including Mayor Marion Barry and Jesse Jackson, had been asked to help. In addition, he reported, he had asked the local school board to make the anti-gun message a part of “every day, every school, and every level.”

    Despite strict gun control efforts, Washington, DC was and remains one of the nation’s most dangerous cities for gun violence, though crime has abated somewhat since the 1990s.

    Holder went on to become Deputy Attorney General in the Clinton administration, and currently serves as Attorney General in the Obama Administration.

  • TWBDB

    The fact people are still questioning the danger of cigarette smoking: the danger to those around you, especially children around you, is astonishing. It doesn’t take a scientist to realize the common sense behind the concept our lungs are not made to process smoke and ash.