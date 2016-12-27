Houston board reviews drug testing

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – The goal is not to catch kids but to intervene and hopefully give them another reason to say no to illegal drugs.

The Houston School District Board of Trustees has given a second review of a proposed drug testing policy that would screen students in extracurricular activities or those suspected of illegal drug usage.

Trustees have tweaked their policy and will read it for the third time next month and could vote to implement their drug screening plan at that time. The actual drug testing would not begin for 90 days.

Students who test positive will not be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities such as sports, band, FFA, Solar Car, choir, theater or school clubs.

The screening will be random and drawn from a list of students in extracurricular programs, which is the majority of the student body.

Trustee Carol Byrne asked if a teacher or principal suspects a student is under the influence of an illegal drug could they be tested.

“Yes,” said Superintendent Tony Cook. “If they fail the test or refuse to comply they will not be allowed to participate. They have to pass the test or test positive before they are allowed back on the team or in school sponsored activities.”

Cook said drug testing for bus drivers costs about $40 per test and he expected a similar cost if this policy is implemented.

Parents or guardians of students who fail the test are responsible for paying for subsequent testing that would re-install a student in sports or an extracurricular activity.

The testing also has an increasing severity for failure with longer denial of participation. Students who test positive would also be denied driving privileges on campus.

Cook said the policy and suggested board changes would be reviewed by school board attorney Jim Keith.