Houston Tourism Committee seeks grant

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – Putting local dollars with state dollars to improve the gateway to the Tanglefoot Trail is the first proposal for the Houston Tourism Committee.

The committee met last week and voted to ask the city to seek a grant that will see Houston allocate $20,000 and get an additional $100,000 to develop the property around a pavilion at the gateway to the Tanglefoot Trail on Church Street.

The committee has received three months of tax rebates from the state on a 2-percent sales tax levied on prepared food sold in restaurants and motel room rents. The state grant must be sought by the City of Houston, and the Tourism Committee voted unanimously Jan. 31 to approach the board of aldermen asking them to apply.

“This was a special called meeting and is our first move since we formed and began collecting the tourism tax,” said Jason Brooks, Chairman of the Houston Tourism Committee. “We will go to the next city board meeting and ask them to leverage these dollars through an 80/20 grant.”

Committee member and CDF Executive Joyce East said there is a March deadline to apply for the grant, and it will be another year before similar funds are available.

“The grant won’t pay for sidewalks or parking lots but it will pay for ‘hardscaping,’ which is shaping the ground, drainage and basic dirt work,” said East. “The grant will pay for what they are calling links to the Trail, and we are working on that with this project, too.”

The work won’t pay for landscaping but will prep the sight for topsoil, plants and grass around the pavilion. Gravel will be sought from the city and county to develop a parking area south of Church Street.

“When we went to the community seeking the tourism tax, one of the things we said it would do was give us money to seek additional money through grants,” said Brooks. “This lets us stretch our local dollars and do so much more for our community.”

Brooks said he is pleased with the committee’s progress.

“We meet monthly, and our first meeting was with the mayor to outline committee member duties and how this thing will work,” said Brooks. “Our second meeting was to set up our committee and establish bylaws. Our third meeting was to get ideas on what we want to see Houston become using tourism tax dollars.”

Houston voters cast 435 ballots for the proposed 2-percent tax in June and 196 voted against it for a 68.93 percent margin for the measure. The revenue referendum needed 60 percent approval to pass.

Aldermen voted last spring on a three-year plan and list of projects the tourism tax will be spent on and formed a 15-member tourism advisory committee to help aldermen with future projects.

The legislation allowing the referendum requires 75 percent of the revenue generated by the tax to be spent by aldermen on community and economic development and 25 percent on parks and recreation.

The tourism tax is paid to the city monthly at the same time as regular sales taxes, but as a separate amount and based on collections two months earlier. As with all sales-based taxes, businesses are required to keep proper records and submit the tourism tax to the state Department of Revenue.

State sales tax numbers for 2015 indicate $8,069,716 was spent in Houston restaurants and $373,581 on motel lodging.

Members of the Houston Tourism Committee are: Chairman Jason Brooks, Vice Chairman Kellie Atkinson, Treasurer David Buggs, Heather Boyer, Betty Brown, James Clark, Courtney Davis, Larry Davis, Joyce East, Latonya Evans, Margaret Futral, Tabatha Jennings, Andrea McMichael, Will Montgomery, Jackie Strong and Lanny Wilson.