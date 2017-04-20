Human remains found near Kossuth identified, case investigated as homicide

Staff reports
Human remains that were found in the Kossuth area in January have been identified as belonging to a woman who was reported missing in 2016, according to Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell.
DNA results from the State Crime Lab identified the remains as belonging to Ellen Teressa Coughlin, a white female who would be 39 years old today.
The remains were found in a wooded area on County Road 510.
Coughlin was reported missing by a family member Oct. 16, 2016.
The last known contact with her was August of 2016. The sheriff’s office is investigating the death as a homicide. No charges have been filed at this time.
Anyone with information about the disappearance or death of Coughlin is asked to contact Alcorn County investigators at (662) 286-5521
