ICC president Eaton to retire in June

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Itawamba Community College president Mike Eaton plans to retire in June after 43 years of service to the college.

Eaton, who has served as president since 2013, said he decided after his long career with ICC that it was time to pass the torch.

“I feel good, I have worked here for 43 years, and it has been a wonderful place and my family has been blessed,” Eaton said. “I’ve been thinking about it for some time, and we felt like this was the right time.”

The ICC Board of Trustees will soon begin a search for a new president, although Eaton said they are unsure of the exact timeline at this time.

During his tenure at ICC, Eaton held numerous positions, including athletic director, recruiter, assistant dean of students, vice president of student services and assistant to the president, among others.

Eaton said he feels good about his term as president, in which he said he tried to build on the work done by those who held the office before him.

“This is a great institution, and anything that I’ve done, I’m just standing on the shoulders of my former presidents here,” Eaton said.

Leaving ICC will be a major transition for him and his family, Eaton said, as they have made lifelong friends and countless memories during their work with the college.

For 21 of his 43 years with ICC, Eaton and his family lived on the school’s campus.

“You make a lot of friends, and that doesn’t mean that after you leave, you stop seeing them,” Eaton said.

Eaton said he is unsure what he will do in his retirement, but he looks forward to a new chapter.

emma.crawford@journalinc.com

Twitter: @emcrawfordkent