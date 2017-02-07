Incumbent mayor touts record, hones campaign pitch

By Caleb Bedillion

TUPELO – Mayor Jason Shelton is looking back and looking forward.

Looking forward, because he is seeking re-election to a second four-year term as mayor of the All-America City.

Looking back, because he believes his first four years in office provide Tupelo voters with ample reason to return him to City Hall.

“I believe strongly our city has a real momentum and we have to keep that going,” Shelton said Monday night.

With Elvis Presley’s rendition of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” playing over the loudspeakers, Shelton took a stage before approximately 75 supporters Monday and made a pitch for why he deserves re-election.

He’s been raising money for his campaign coffers since late last year, but Monday officially kick-started the re-election slog.

Thus far, Shelton has drawn one primary opponent, Candice Knowles. No Republican has yet qualified to run.

Shelton described his record in office as one of “progressive investments in the city and conservative fiscal management.”

This approach, the incumbent mayor believes, is working.

Shelton recounted that over recent years, the city has posted record high sales tax collections, seen recurring budget surpluses, experienced a housing construction boom and seen tourism grow.

The last four years have also seen struggles and tragedies. Shelton highlighted some of these struggles while only acknowledging others.

In December 2013, early into his first term, a Tupelo police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty. In April 2014, a tornado ravaged parts of the city.

In June 2016, a Tupelo police officer killed a local citizen, sparking protests and allegations of police brutality and prejudice.

Nonetheless, Shelton believes the city has not only endured but improved.

“Every time a tragedy came our way, the ‘Tupelo Spirit’ rose up and grew stronger each time,” Shelton said.

In describing what he believes to be a cooperative, bipartisan record, Shelton showed he is prepared to go on the offensive if necessary.

“For those thinking of running for office on a single issue, or on a partisan basis, that’s no way to run a city,” Shelton said.

When Shelton was elected in 2013, he became the city’s first Democratic mayor in nearly three decades.

It’s not clear yet whether Republicans will field a candidate this year.

Shelton’s primary opponent, Knowles, was involved in protests last year over the shooting death of Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert.

Protest leaders were, at times, quite critical of Shelton.

Candidates may continue to qualify for all municipal elections until March 3. Shelton, Knowles and any other Democratic mayoral candidates will face each other during a May 2 primary.

The general election happens June 6.

