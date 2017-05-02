Incumbent mayors get support of voters across Lee County

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Lee County voters decided to stick with what they’ve got, as far as mayors.

Saltillo and Nettleton re-elected their mayors. Baldwyn voters pushed incumbent Michael James forward to the general election.

James defeated Roslynn Copeland 577 votes to 483 in the Democratic primary. He will face Independent challenger Jane E. Thompson in the June 6 general election as he seeks his third term as Baldwyn’s mayor.

“I’m thankful for the people who came out in support of me and I’m excited for what is to come,” James said. “I’m so grateful to the people who showed the confidence in me and what I’ve been able to do during my tenure.”

Troy Agnew picked up 64 percent of the vote in a four-man race for Baldwyn Chief of Police. Agnew, 72, has been the town’s chief for more than two decades.

Angeleque Agnew-Beene and incumbent Lee Bowdry will advance to a run-off for the Ward 1 board seat. The four other incumbents all retained their seats. Ward 4’s Massengill was the only unopposed alderman.

Tom Nelson defeated Bonnie Hoover in Ward 2. Barbara Price Kohlheim collected 58 percent of the Ward 3 vote to get past William Agnew and Mark Harper. Lynda Conlee beat Gloria Bell Hill for the at-large post. Ward 4 Alderman Ricky Massengill was unopposed.

Mem Riley won a special election two years ago to become Nettleton’s mayor. He got a vote of confidence at the polls Tuesday, defeating challenger Nathan Moore 533-136.

“The folks pretty well knew what I stood for,” Riley said. “I was pretty confident I would be re-elected.

“I’m ready to go to work. I’ve got a long work list of things we need to do. I’ve got a list of businesses we want to try to get in town. We’ve got a National Guard Armory sitting vacant. We might possibly have a buyer for that.”

The Nettleton Board of Aldermen could see four new faces in the coming weeks. Two incumbents were unseated and another is in a run-off with a strong challenger.

Mike Fulco defeated Levi Lee 86-80 for the open Ward 1 position. Challenger “Coach” Jeff Finch (86 votes) and incumbent G.C. Rhudy (56) will advance to the May 16 runoff for Ward 2. In Ward 3, incumbent Iry Gladney defeated Marty Langley 68-59. Challenger Daniel Lee unseated Larry Guess 101-87 in Ward 4. Incumbent at-large Alderman Kirk Lindsey lost to challenger Thomas Adams 202-475.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy Gary Monaghan (248) and Assistant Police Chief Joseph Beasley (175) will advance to a run-off in the race to replace retiring Police Chief A.D. Heard.

Rex Smith will get to lead the city of Saltillo for another four years, but he will have to break in three new aldermen.

Smith, 59, collected more than 63 percent of the vote Tuesday to earn a second term as mayor. Smith won 535 votes to 308 over Richard Herring, who had the backing of former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour.

In the race for the Saltillo Board of Aldermen, four incumbents ran but only two retained their seats. In the seven-man race to fill the five at-large seats, incumbents Terry Glidewell (582 votes) and Donald Cullom (510) picked up the most votes. They will be joined on the board in July by newcomers Copey Grantham (481), Craig Sanders (463) and Malcolmb Driskill (449).

william.moore@journalinc.com

–––––

Thomas Simpson contributed to this report.