Inmate escapes, crashes stolen truck

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A Lee County Jail Work Center inmate is facing seven felony charges after escaping from a trash pick-up detail and stealing a truck.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said Jacob Whaley, 29, of County Road 861, Tupelo, disappeared Monday morning around 10:30 from a work crew picking up trash near Plantersville. A short time later, a 2015 Ford F-150 was reported stolen from a residence on County Road 814. The keys were in the truck, along with several loaded weapons.

A deputy on patrol spotted the stolen pickup, which sped away. The truck later left the road and hit a house on County Road 1349. The vehicle overturned, leaving Whaley trapped inside. The fire department arrived and extracted Whaley from the vehicle.

Whaley was brought to the Lee County Jail on April 26 by the Saltillo Police Department on a misdemeanor contempt of court charge. He was assigned to the work center to work off his fines.

In addition to the original charge, Whaley also faces charges of jail escape, felony fleeing, felony taking of a motor vehicle and four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.