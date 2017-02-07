Internet tax bill passes House

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – The Mississippi House changed its mind again on legislation designed to force retailers to collect for the state a 7 percent tax on items purchased online.

On Monday, the House voted 69-46 to pass a motion that would send the internet sales tax bill to the Senate. The House passed the proposal last week but it was held on a motion to reconsider. A day after passing the bill, the House voted not to table the motion to reconsider. If that motion to reconsider was not disposed on by Feb. 13, the bill would have died.

House Ways and Means Chair Jeff Smith, R- Columbus, made the motion to table Monday and it passed with no debate.

The effort during the 2017 legisative session to mandate companies to collect the tax is in direct conflict to a 1992 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said states could not force companies that do not have a “brick and mortar” presence within their borders to collect the sales tax. Many states are passing laws and taking actions in hopes of forcing the judiciary to revisit the issue, arguing the internet has changed significantly since 1992.

On a separate track, the Mississippi Department of Revenue has reached agreement with internet retail giant Amazon to voluntary collect the tax.

Those voting against the proposal in the House say they oppose forcing a new tax on Mississippians. But in reality existing law requires Mississippians to pay the tax regardless of whether it is collected by the retailer.

Current state law mandates that if the tax is not collected by the vendor the purchaser is responsible for paying it when filing state tax returns.

In 2012 the Mississippi Department of Revenue amended the state income return form to include a line to allow people “to self-report” their purchases that were not subject to the 7 percent sales tax.

About $270,000 per year is collected through that process.

The legislation directs the taxes collected from the remote sales to road and bridge improvements.

A recent study by the Institutions of Higher Learning University Research Center estimates the state is losing between $105.6 million and $122.7 million annually on remote sales where the 7 percent tax is not collected.

Remote sales includes not only internet activity, but also catalog transactions.

