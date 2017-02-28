Internet tax bill to die today

By Bobby Harrison

JACKSON – Legislation designed to try to force internet companies to collect the 7 percent tax on items sold to Mississippians and remit that revenue to the state will die today when it is not taken up in the Senate Finance Committee.

During an interview in his office Monday, Lt Gov. Tate Reeves, who presides over the Senate, said the legislation is unconstitutional and called the revenue that supporters of the legislation said would be generated by its passage “fake money.”

Finance Chair Joey Fillingane, R-Sumrall, who also was in Reeves’ office for the interview, said definitively the bill would not pass his committee today – a deadline day.

The bill, as it passed the House, is the only vehicle alive designed to provide an additional stream of revenue to repair what has been described as a deteriorating infrastructure system in the state.

Reeves said the bill is “a clear violation” of a 1992 U.S. Supreme Court decision that said states could not force companies that did not have “a brick and mortar” presence in their state to collect a tax on retail sales.

“Any argument it (bill) provides new revenue is fake money,” Reeves said. “It won’t be real until the U.S. Supreme Court says it can be collected.”

Several states are passing laws and new regulations trying to force the Supreme Court to revisit the issue. Many believe that the states will be successful in their effort to reverse the earlier ruling of the Supreme Court.

The killing of the legislation will not stop the effort of the Department of Revenue to try to convince remote retailers (such as internet and catalog companies with no physical presence in the state) to collect the tax.

Online retail giant Amazon already has agreed to collect the tax for Mississippi. It is estimated that Amazon will collect between $15 million and $30 million annually for the state. If the internet bill had passed, it was estimated that it would garner about $100 million for the state – dedicated to transportation needs.

The revenue that the Department of Revenue garners from Amazon and others voluntarily collecting the tax will not be dedicated to road and bridge needs, but instead will go to the general fund, where it will be divvied out like other state tax collections.

House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, had touted the internet sales tax bill as the only opportunity to address transportation needs, although in a much more modest way than the $375 million annually the Mississippi Economic Council and others have proposed.

But late Monday, Rep. Jay Hughes attempted what is likely “a hail Mary” attempt to revive a state lottery proposal that was killed earlier this session. It would take a two thirds majority of both chambers to revive the lottery.

Revenue from a lottery could help address some of the infrastructure needs, Hughes said.

“If prudence prevails, and we recognize we are in a financial mess … here is one way to do some good,” Hughes said.

Reeves said his office and others continue to look for a consensus on how to raise additional money for infrastructure needs.

“Are we working on it? Absolutely,” Reeves said.

