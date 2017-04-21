Iuka man accused of running over wife

Daily Journal

IUKA – An Iuka man is behind bars after reportedly running over his wife during a domestic argument.

Tyler Treadway, 30, of 15 County Road 156, was arrested April 19 and charged with aggravated domestic violence.

The Tishomingo Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call of a woman hit by a vehicle on County Road 156. The victim said she and her husband were arguing and when he tried to leave, the truck tire ran over her. The woman was airlifted to the trauma center at Regional One in Memphis, Tennessee, with injuries to her back, hip and possibly sustained a broken pelvis.

When arrested, Treadway admitted to the verbal argument and said his wife jumped in the back of the truck as he left. She got out and started banging on the driver’s window as he sped off. He said she was running beside the truck and then he saw her sitting down on the ground. He said he was unaware that he ran over her.

The case will be presented to the next available grand jury.