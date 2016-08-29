Iuka men charged with trailer theft

Daily Journal

IUKA – The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office and the Iuka Police Department joined forces to arrest two men on larceny charges.

The two departments pooled their resources and information in investigating the theft of flatbed trailers in the County Road 241 Iuka area. In addition to the arrests, investigators found more possibly stolen property, along with other unclaimed items.

Randall Lanier, 38, of 23307 Highway 25, Iuka, was charged with four counts of grand larceny. Corey Degraw, 29, of 1350 Fulton Drive, Iuka, was charged with accessory after the fact to grand larceny

Both men were transported to the Tishomingo County Jail and are awaiting bond to be set by Justice Court.