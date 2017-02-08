Joyner Elementary PTO funds new playground

By Emma Crawford Kent

TUPELO – Joyner Elementary School students will soon be playing on a new playground thanks to the school’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO).

The newly completed outdoor area was revealed at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.

Students released balloons and passed out hand-drawn “thank-you” notes to those in attendance – PTO members, school district officials, city of Tupelo officials and others – at the event.

Alayshia Heard, also a Joyner second-grader, was excited to see the playground officially opened after Tuesday afternoon’s ceremony.

“It’s good,” Heard said of the playground.

Jessica Ridgway-Barnes, co-president of the Joyner PTO, said the group of parents has been saving money to put toward the project for more than six years.

They raised around $35,000 for the new playground through a series of fundraisers over the years, including the school’s annual fall festival, T-shirt sales and Valentine heart sales.

“We’ve been collecting funds solely for this purpose,” Ridgway-Barnes said. “We knew we wanted to do something big and permanent.”

Ridgway-Barnes said the playground’s completion was especially exciting because PTO members know their own children, along with all other Joyner students, will benefit from the playground.

Ridgway-Barnes said she has two children who currently attend Joyner.

“It’s very satisfying,” Ridgway-Barnes said. “It’s nice to know our children get to enjoy it, but then for years to come, other students will enjoy it, too, because I don’t think it’s going anywhere any time soon.”

Kimberly Foster, principal at Joyner, said she is grateful to the PTO for working hard to bring the new playground to life.

“Our students are tickled,” Foster said.

There will also be more playground space to go around for the school’s growing student population.

“As our enrollment has continued to grow, we have needed more space to meet that need,” Foster said.

The playground will be used for recess, field day, behavior incentive celebrations and other outdoor activities.

Foster said she hopes the new equipment, which includes several jungle-gym style structures, will encourage students to be more physically fit.

“We’re very excited to be able to allow them this opportunity to climb and play and just be kids in this space,” Foster said.

Jerimerious Smith, second-grade student at Joyner, said he couldn’t wait to hit the playground.

He said he most looks forward to climbing on the new equipment.

