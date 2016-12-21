Judge rejects man’s attempt to withdraw plea in bribery case

By Jeff Amy

Associated Press

JACKSON – A federal judge is rejecting an attempt by a former Mississippi lawmaker to withdraw his guilty plea in a prison contracting bribery case.

U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate ruled Wednesday Cecil McCrory’s request to undo his plea didn’t meet the legal standard.

McCrory pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy, in relation to $40,000 he sent to then-Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps.

Wingate notes that when McCrory pleaded in February 2015, he explained his actions, said he was satisfied with his lawyer and said he was pleading freely.

A new lawyer says McCrory’s first attorney didn’t adequately represent him, and that a prosecutor improperly pressured McCrory.

McCrory faces up to 20 years in prison and is forfeiting $1.7 million in assets.

Epps awaits sentencing, having pleaded guilty to bribery-related charges.