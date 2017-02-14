Lafayette County man arrested on marijuana, guns charges

Daily Journal

OXFORD – A convicted felon is in jail after officers seized 40 pounds of marijuana and six guns from his residence.

On Monday, the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the residence of Dexter Dukes, of 12 County Road 195. It was there that the officers seized the marijuana and guns.

Two of the guns were reported stolen out of Memphis, Tennessee, and Houston, Texas.

Dukes, 39, was the sole occupant of the residence at the time of the search warrant.

Dukes, who is a prior convicted felon, was charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held in the Lafayette County Detention Center.