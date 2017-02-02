Lafayette County man granted chance to appeal

Daily Journal

JACKSON – A Lafayette County man sitting on death row will get another chance to appeal his 2011 capital murder convictions.

The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the possibility of a biased juror should send the case back to Lafayette County Circuit Court.

Caleb Carrothers, now 37, was convicted of killing father and son Frank and Taylor Clark at their rural Lafayette County home in July 2009. A Lee County jury sentenced Carrothers to death for both charges, and life in prison on a separate aggravated assault charge.

In 2014, the state supreme court affirmed the conviction and sentences. Carrothers then filed a motion for post-conviction relief citing 10 claims. The high court ruled against nine of the claims but said the claim of improper juror contact “warrants an evidentiary hearing.”

Carrothers’ mother and cousin claim they saw a female juror communicating with Tonya Clark, the mother and wife of the victims, during the trial and just before sentencing.

According to the ruling, Carrothers has 60 days to file his post-conviction relief petition.