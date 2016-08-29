Lafayette teen killed in one-vehicle wreck

By Chaning Green

The Lafayette community is mourning the loss of a local student who was killed in a car accident Sunday evening.

Around 6 p.m. on County Road 100, 14-year-old Walker Atkinson, a Lafayette Middle School student, was killed in a one-vehicle crash.

Chad Chism is head principal at LMS and began his second year in the position this month. He remembers Atkinson as a happy kid who was well loved by everyone in at the school.

“I have been here for a year, just started my second year this month, so there are certainly people here that know him better than I do,” Chism said Monday morning. “When I think of Walker, I know that he was always a happy-go-lucky guy. The one thing I will always remember about Walker is that no matter where I saw him or when I saw him or what he was doing, Walker was going to have a smile on his face. He was a kid who, as can be obviously seen by the pain that our student body is experiencing right now, was a kid who is loved throughout this building and the district.”

District officials were informed of the accident Sunday night shortly after it happened and Atkinson was identified as the deceased.

“As soon as we got word last night and I passed on the information to his teachers, I was getting calls from his pervious teachers,” Chism said. “His sixth grade teacher as well as people from the upper and lower elementary were calling and they all describe Walker exactly the same way that I would. He was just a kid with a sweet spirit who was easy to love and easy to get along with. He will be deeply, deeply missed. When I think of him, I just see him walking down the hallway smiling. That’s the visual I’ll always have of him.”

Chism said that he does not have any additional information on the crash itself and that his focus right now is on making sure the teachers and students are being well taken care of during this difficult time. He said that he would be keeping Atkinson family in his thoughts and prayers for the many days to come.

