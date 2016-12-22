Last-minute rush: Shopping picks up in final days before Christmas

By Dennis Seid

TUPELO – Rita Wade spent most of her day in Tupelo on Wednesday with a long list to fill.

“I’m shopping for my mother, father, brother, sister-in-law, husband and mother-in-law,” she said, catching her breath. “No kids. Not yet.”

Wade, from Bruce, was shopping in Oxford on Tuesday and wrapped up her spending spree in the All-America City.

Shoppers have been in downtown, midtown, the Barnes Crossing area and all points in between this final week before Christmas, traditionally among the busiest shopping periods of the year.

There’s a good reason why: procrastination.

As of Dec.13, some 60 percent of consumers polled by market-research company NPD Group said they hadn’t completed half or more of their shopping. That’s up more than 50 percent from the same period last year.

Wade said she usually gets her shopping done earlier, but was glad to wrap it up Wednesday.

“It’s been hectic,” she said. “I’m definitely not going to wait this late next year.”

Joining Wade on the other end of a bench in front of J.C. Penney was Barbara Parrish, who had several bags of gifts resting in front of her feet.

“It’s mostly for my grandchildren,” she said.

Wade and Parrish are helping to drive retail spending, which is up 2.4 percent since Nov. 1.

The National Retail Federation said November retail sales were up a “solid” 5 percent from a year ago. Overall, the group forecasts holiday sales from November to December to increase a healthy 3.6 percent to $655.8 billion.

Wade said she’s spending about the same this year as last – about $400.

That’s less than the International Council of Shopping Centers’ survey that showed average holiday spending to be about $683 per person.

But retailers will be ringing up sales through Saturday, another two days.

Jeff Snyder, general manager at The Mall at Barnes Crossing, said shoppers are taking advantage of having more days to shop between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

With 2016 being a leap year and Christmas falling on a Sunday, consumers will have had 30 days to shop between the holidays, compared to 28 a year ago and 27 days in 2014.

“Holiday shopping seasons go from the shorter ones to the longer ones, and this happens to be one of the longer ones,” Snyder said. “In shorter seasons, it seems like after Black Friday that everything is dead-on and it’s a big rush all the way through. When it’s a longer season like now, the pace is a little more spread out, but the benefit is you have a couple more days.”

“Super Saturday,” the last Saturday before Christmas, has been the busiest shopping day the past few years, and indications are that it kept that title this past weekend. This Saturday is not considered a full shopping day as most retailers will close earlier.

“This week, the whole stretch is going to be a very hectic week,” Snyder said. “We went into the holidays in a very good position, and I’m hearing from a lot of our retailers are saying this week will be the big week for them.”

