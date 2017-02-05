Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap

By Caleb Bedillion

TUPELO – Local critics of Mississippi’s flag heard the refrain repeatedly from Tupelo’s City Council last year: “Go talk to your legislators.”

Turns out, those flag critics aren’t likely to receive the reception they might like from most state senators and representatives of Northeast Mississippi.

The Daily Journal recently contacted a number of area lawmakers regarding the controversial Mississippi flag. Almost all said they would oppose any effort to change the flag through legislative action, and none indicated outright support for legislative action.

“It’s the citizens’ flag, and it needs to be changed by the citizens,” said District 17 House Rep. Shane Aguirre, R-Tupelo.

Aguirre’s sentiment was echoed across the region, often accompanied by reference to a 2001 referendum in which voters elected to keep the current design by a wide margin.

“That was put into the hands of the voters,” said District 18 Rep. Jerry Turner, R-Baldwyn. “The voters spoke in 2001, but I’d be happy to put that back into the hands of the voters.”

This insistence that a second referendum is the only appropriate avenue to change the flag is the stance of most state leaders, including Gov. Phil Bryant and Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves.

Local Republican lawmakers are largely following suit.

In addition to Aguirre and Turner, the Daily Journal reached District 15 Sen. Gary Jackson, R-French Camp; District 6 Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown; District 4 Sen. Rita Potts Parks, R-Corinth; District 20 Rep. Chris Brown, R-Nettleton; and District 19 Rep. Randy Boyd, R-Mantachie.

All indicated opposition to a flag change via legislation.

In the summer of 2015, state House Speaker Philip Gunn became the first prominent elected leader in the state to call for a flag change.

Flag critics hoped his public stance might presage imminent momentum for legislative action on the issue.

This momentum never really materialized and seems unlikely to do so in the near future.

The flag controversy also divides what remains of the state’s Democratic coalition. During the currently ongoing legislative session, 12 bills were filed seeking to change the flag design. All 12 of those bills were filed by black Democrats.

But the white Democratic lawmakers contacted by the Daily Journal didn’t show much enthusiasm for these measures.

The typically fiery District 16 Rep. Steve Holland, D-Plantersville, said he would “probably not” support legislation to change the flag.

“I’m not going to fight it. That’s not my issue,” said Holland. “I understand some of the nuances about our state flag and I respect that. Our problems in Mississippi do not center around our state flag. They center around what’s in our hearts.”

Holland added that his opinion on the matter doesn’t much matter. He doesn’t believe any bill to change the flag will come up for a floor vote during his remaining tenure in office.

The also outspoken District 7 Sen. Hob Bryan, D-Amory, said he couldn’t say how he might vote on the issue.

“I would read the bill before I voted for it,” said Bryan. “I’m not trying to dodge or be indefinite. I just don’t think this issue is going to be resolved until the level of the debate calms down and we get in a situation where we can have a quiet conversation about it.”

District 8 Sen. Russell Jolly, D-Houston, and District 5 Sen. J.P. Wilemon, D-Belmont, echoed the call for a referendum if flag critics are serious about a change.

“I vote my district,” Jolly said. “I haven’t heard anyone in my district that wants it changed.”

District 22 Rep. Preston Sullivan, D-Okolona, said he would have to give the issue more consideration.

“I would have to think about that,” Sullivan said. “I don’t think that issue is going to come up. I’ve been told it’s not.”

Bryan, Jolly, Wilemon and Sullivan are all white Democrats representing largely rural districts.

Tupelo’s City Council heard repeated requests last year to remove the state flag from municipal property in protest of the Confederate emblem contained on that flag.

These requests were tied to protests over the fatal shooting of a local man by a Tupelo police officer.

The council declined to stop flying the state flag. However, all but one member of the council indicated a personal desire to see the flag changed.

The council was for a time poised to approve a resolution that would ask the state legislature to take action and change the flag.

That resolution never materialized. Council President Lynn Bryan cited, in part, municipal elections later this year as a reason not to bring a resolution to a vote.

The Oxford City Council approved a resolution in 2015 asking the legislature to adopt a new state flag.

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion