Le Bonheur announces new, expanded Tupelo clinic

By Michaela Gibson Morris

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Le Bonheur Children’s Medical Center will move its Tupelo outpatient clinic to a larger space this spring.

The new clinic, which will be located in the old Hancock Fabrics store in Tupelo Commons, will double the clinic’s space from its current location behind North Mississippi Medical Center. It is slated to open by April 1.

“We’re delighted to be able to give Tupelo a new outpatient center,” said Meri Armour, chief executive officer for the Memphis children’s hospital.

Le Bonheur staff made the formal announcement at a Wednesday event attended by Le Bonheur patients and their families, local pediatric providers and supporters in Tupelo.

Le Bonheur will invest between $6 million and $7 million in the new 12,000-square-foot space, including renovations, additional diagnostic equipment, staffing, materials and operating expenses, Armour said.

“We’re bringing the best of Le Bonheur to Tupelo,” Armour said. “It’s a vital part of our mission to do what’s right for kids.”

In addition to expanded access to diagnostic tests, the new clinic will bring more of the Le Bonheur spirit to Tupelo.

“It’s going to be more kid friendly,” said nurse practitioner Monica McCarley, who is one of two full-time nurse practitioners based in Tupelo to supplement the specialists.

The center will be decorated with art created by local children. Some things will travel to the new center from the old center.

“We will continue to have the toy wall,” where children get to pick out a toy after their visit, said Le Bonheur clinic nurse practitioner Angela Clegg. “We do that for all our patients.”

The Memphis children’s hospital has had a presence in Tupelo for 30 years when cardiologists traveled to NMMC to see infants born with heart defects.

In 2008, Le Bonheur partnered with NMMC to open an outpatient clinic in the former Med-Serve building. The clinic started with pediatric cardiologists and neurologists coming a couple of times a month.

Now there are regular clinics with pediatric specialists in neurology, cardiology, gastroenterology, pulmonology, surgery and neurosurgery. Most are in the Tupelo clinic weekly.

The expansion will allow Le Bonheur to add pediatric nephrology, allergy and orthopedic specialists, Armour said.

“If we can see them here, it’s better for the children and better for the family,” Armour said.

NMMC officials said no decision had yet been made about how to use the former Med-Serve building after Le Bonheur relocates its clinic.

