Leaders plan to follow rainy day fund law in upcoming session

BY BOBBY HARRISON

DAILY JOURNAL JACKSON BUREAU

JACKSON – Gov. Phil Bryant, Lt.Gov. Tate Reeves and House Speaker Philip Gunn all are in agreement that only 98 percent of the state’s projected revenue for the upcoming fiscal year should be budgeted during the 2017 session.

Setting aside the 2 percent – about $115 million – is the primary reason that both Bryant and the 14-member Legislative Budget Committee, headed by Gunn and Reeves, are proposing spending less for the upcoming fiscal year, beginning July 1, that is currently being expended to fund state government.

The additional $115.5 million could make a big difference for numerous state agencies that are dealing with cuts from this year and from the past year and are facing the likelihood or more cuts imposed by legislators during the upcoming 2017 session.

Existing state law mandates that only 98 percent of projected revenue be appropriated by the Legislature each year. But in recent years, the Legislature has passed bills to exempt the so-called 98 percent rule for one year at a time to deal with sluggish revenue collections.

The governor and legislative leaders say they plan to adhere to the law during the 2017 session, which begins Jan. 3.

The 98 percent law was passed in 1992. The same legislation that enacted the 98 percent rule created the Working Cash Stabilization Fund, commonly known as the rainy day fund.

The law mandates that a portion of the state’s end-of-year cash balances be used to fill the rainy day fund until it reaches its statutory limit of 7 and one-half percent of the prior year’s appropriation. That amount would be $432.7 million at its maximum. But Bryant has used the rainy day fund several times over the past year to plug budget holes caused by the sluggish revenue collections. It currently contains $290.3 million.

The bill containing the rainy day fund and 98 percent rule was passed during the first year of the administration of Kirk Fordice, the state’s first Republican governor since the 1800s. He viewed the legislation as one of his proudest accomplishments.

The bill creating the rainy day fund and 98 percent rule came after major economic downturn where mid-year budget cuts had to be made by then-Gov Ray Mabus.

The thought was that the law would provide some cushion. As Reeves often says, making revenue projections more than a year in advance – as has to be done in funding the state budget – is in reality “guess work.” The estimate will never be right – always too high or too low. By budgeting only 98 percent of the revenue, there is a cushion when the estimate is too high.

“This allows us to budget with the money more likely to be collected” during the fiscal year, Gunn explained of the 98 percent rule.

While the 98 percent rule provides a cushion, the rainy day fund gives options other than cutting budgets when revenue collections are sluggish.

The enactment of the law coincided with the onset of casino gambling in Mississippi. The state experienced double digit revenue growth during the construction phase and early days as the industry exploded from nothing to one of the biggest casino markets in the United States.

Officials had no trouble adhering to the mandates of the law, filling the rainy day fund and setting aside 2 percent of revenue each year.

But in the 2003 session, in the midst of an economic downturn, the Legislature waived the 98 percent rule for the first time with the consent of then-Gov. Ronnie Musgrove. The practice continued for a couple of years under then-Gov. Haley Barbour until revenue collections again exploded as a result of the construction projects after Hurricane Katrina.

The practice of waiving the 2 percent set aside was stopped until the 2008 recession. Starting then, the 98 percent rule was waived for four consecutive years. The law was again waived in the 2014 session and in every year since then.

But for the upcoming 2017 session, Bryant said, obeying the law “reduces the likelihood of mid-year spending cuts in the event that revenues come in below expectations. In short, we should adhere to the 98 percent rule.”

Whether the needs of various agencies, ranging from education to health care to public safety, will trump the goal of setting aside 2 percent of state revenue ($115 million) during the 2017 session remains to be seen.

bobby.harrison@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BobbyHarrison9