Lee County disaster prep gets FEMA OK

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – FEMA has approved a plan designed to ensure Lee County is prepared for future disasters.

That stamp of approval from FEMA also means the possibility of increased federal funding during the early days of recovery from disasters such as the 2014 tornado that struck Tupelo.

Specifically, Lee County could receive an additional 2 percent in federal reimbursement.

That means that during the first 30 days of disaster recovery, the federal share of local recovery costs could reach as high as 87 percent, according to Lee County Emergency Management Manager Lee Bowdry.

In the wake of modified regulations from FEMA, the Lee County Board of Supervisors in February hired consulting agency SCHAUS Professional Services, based in Ellisville.

Among other things, SCHAUS wrote a debris monitoring and removal plan for the county, Bowdry said.

“It details the locations that have been set aside throughout Lee County for debris,” Bowdry said.

The plan also contains a list of pre-qualified contractors able to perform debris removal.

However, SCHAUS CEO Danny Shows noted that in the event of a disaster, other companies are able to bid for debris removal contracts.

He said the process of writing the plans and obtaining the contractor list is intended to ensure that local governments and companies are familiar with new FEMA regulations.

The process is also designed to foster a rapid response when disaster does strike.

“The counties and the cities are more prepared than ever to respond to disasters,” Shows said.

Indeed, FEMA wants this rapid response so much it’s willing to pay for it.

“The goal is to be able to respond quickly. If they can respond quickly the first 30 days, the county can get up to 87 percent from FEMA,” Shows said. “That’s huge.”

Shows had indicated that the documents his company prepared for Lee County should remain valid up to five years if renewed.

The city of Tupelo has also contracted with SCHAUS to perform the same services.

Lee County’s contract with SCHAUS was worth up to $13,500, while Tupelo could pay up to $19,000.

