Lee County inmate facing more charges

Daily Journal

TUPELO – An attempt to bribe a jailer to bring in a cell phone has landed a Lee County Adult Jail prisoner in hot water.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said Kerry Ryan Hammock, 43, of Tupelo, offered to pay a detention officer $200 to look the other way and allow Hammock to obtain a cell phone. The officer told his supervisor and Hammock now is charged with attempting to bring contraband into the jail, a felony.

Investigators will present the evidence of bribing a public official, also a felony, to the next grand jury.

Hammock was booked into the jail on Aug. 20 on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.