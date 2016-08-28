Lee County Library: 75 years of knowledge

By Zack Orsborn

TUPELO – Lewis Whitfield moved to Tupelo seven years after the establishment of the Lee County Library in 1941.

At the time, the city purchased the former home of U.S. Rep John Allen on the corner of Madison and Jefferson streets for $25,000. Decades of community support from educators and developers had finally led to a free, public circulating library.

Whitfield, a curious reader, explored the library after his walks back from school.

The library’s impact on the community stayed on his mind when he moved away from Tupelo, so he joined the Lee County Library Board in 1978 after the construction of the current library structure in 1971.

He became one of the 36 board members who will be celebrated at the 75th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony on Sept. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lee County Library.

While on the board, Whitfield helped merged the A.M. Strange Library – a predominately black library – with the Lee County Library and saw the emergence of the Helen Foster Endowment Fund, which has provided intellectuals and experts to speak in Tupelo for more than 40 years.

It wasn’t always easy, however.

“It was always a concern about having enough money,” said Whitfield, senior vice president of CREATE. “It’s always been a difficult operating environment because the money was always very tight, but the Friends of the Library have become a nice, positive force here the last couple of decades.”

Whitfield served on the board until 1982, and to this day, he continues to check out books from the library. When he walks in and sees patrons on computers, he recognizes how technology spurred the library into the modern age.

With the speedy change of technology, Whitfield believes a new facility should be built. He hates to think of abandoning the building since it’s only 35 years old, but he said it has worn out its “usefulness.”

“I believe if we could get a new facility that was more accessible and more visible, it would be seen as more of a total community resource in terms of knowledge and access to knowledge,” he said.

‘A town without a library’

Frances Williams – library board member from 2004-2014 and former Tupelo High School history teacher – was surprised to hear that in 75 years, there had been only 36 members on the library board.

“I think that shows a real commitment from people in the community in the library to serve that long,” she said.

Williams said she has always loved libraries. She feels comfortable, and when she walks into the Lee County Library, she feels at home.

She began utilizing the library during her AP European History class by having study sessions at the library. A researcher herself, she spent hours in the library working on her doctorate and finding out her heritage through the genealogy and census records available.

In 2004, Williams started giving back to her second home by joining the board, serving 10 years.

Right at the end of her second term, the board began discussing the possibility of building a new facility, which spurred one of the biggest fundraisers, an educational dinner called A Novel Affair hosted by the Friends of the Library.

“We recognized that this library does not meet all the needs of the community’s population anymore,” Williams said. “It was interesting to see the preliminaries. We’re doing some fundraising now to build a new library.”

The board envisioned a library that could adapt to modern technology. Williams said the current building was not built for the modern technological world.

She can’t envision a life without the continuing influence of the library in the community.

“You know, a town without a library, there’s an empty spot there,” she said. “I think the library is the intellectual center. It stands for learning. It stands for respect for knowledge. The word itself conveys that attitude.”

‘Our role is changing’

Ashley Lancaster believes in the future of the library. As a mother and current library board chairwoman, she’s leading the discussion on how to make the library succeed.

“We’ve been thinking lately, ‘What does the community want from us in the future?’” she said. “We know our role is changing. I really enjoyed seeing that. We’re really focused on what the community needs now.”

When the library switched to C Spire fiber internet three years ago, the board saw an increase in users submitting job applications online.

Lancaster plans to put more emphasis on encouraging career growth.

“We want to set up a spot and cooperate with Itawamba Community College’s business center,” she said. “We figured out that a lot of people don’t have internet access in their homes. It seems like now we take for granted that everybody has it. That’s not true in rural Mississippi.”

At board meetings, held four times a year, the board looks over comment cards and suggestions from patrons. Lancaster wants to encourage the patrons to continue to submit suggestions to figure out what the community really needs.

Their main goal is to focus on young readers after seeing reading levels in Mississippi start to dive.

“We’re low on the education scale already,” she said. “Our job is to encourage people to read and give them resources to do research correctly. Somehow, we have to promote that in the community.”

