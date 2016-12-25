Lee County man dies in Saturday night wreck

DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO – A Christmas Eve wreck on Beech Springs Road in Tupelo took the life of a Lee County man.

Anthony Hill, 27, was found in critical condition at the scene of the wreck and died at North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo, according to Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green. He was the nephew of Tupelo Police Maj. Anthony Hill.

Tupelo Police were called to the scene just after 10 p.m. Saturday and found that a 2003 Chevy Tahoe had rolled over multiple times and come to rest on the driver’s side against a tree near 1359 Beech Springs Road.

Hill had been thrown from the vehicle. Three other people – two males and a female were also in the car. They were taken to NMMC-Tupelo for medical evaluation. Initial reports do not indicate that any of them had life-threatening injuries. Two of the people involved were under the age of 18. It was not immediately clear who was driving the vehicle.

Alcohol was found at the scene, and the wreck is being investigated by Tupelo Police as a possible DUI case.