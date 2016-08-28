Lee County tax lien auction ready for online debut

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Lee County will conduct a tax lien auction on Monday as has been done in the past, but with one big difference.

All bidding will be conducted online rather than through a live auction.

The online portal can be found at www.govease.com/auctions.

Lee County officials chose to contract with Jackson-based GovEase to conduct the online sale.

The company won’t charge the county any money. Instead, auction participants will pay a $10 fee per parcel for which a bid is made.

As of Friday, 65 online accounts were registered to participate in Monday’s Lee County tax sale, said GovEase President Ryan Matthews.

GovEase also will conduct an online auction for Madison County.

Bidding begins at 8:30 a.m.

Work stations will be available for public use in the old county courthouse. That will allow residents without a computer or internet access the option to participate in the sale.

The state legislature only this year gave counties the option to adopt the online format. Earlier this month, the Lee County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of the online format.

District 4 Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy cast a dissenting vote against the online format.

Ivy has expressed concern that some people may be unable to participate due to technological limitations.

The county’s contract with GovEase is only for one year. Next year, officials can evaluate whether or not to continue with the online format and, if so, whether to maintain ties with GovEase.

Matthews said 20-25 people attended an information session in Lee County on Wednesday. The session was intended to allow users to gain familiarity with the online format.

An online training webinar also was offered.

Property taxes come due in January. Past Feb. 1, penalty fees kick in on top of the taxes. Per state law, Lee County conducts an auction of unpaid taxes that still haven’t been paid by the last Monday in August.

Auction participants have the opportunity to “buy” a property’s unpaid property taxes and associated penalties.

The property itself, however, doesn’t change hands, at least not yet. The owner or lien holder has two years to “redeem” the property by paying all unpaid taxes and the penalties that have continued to accrue.

If a property is redeemed, a successful bidder gets his or her money back plus interest. County tax sales are therefore often seen as investment opportunities.

Rarely, properties are never redeemed. That means the bidder can seek to take ownership of the property.

