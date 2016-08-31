Lee County’s Dickerson voted VP of state ed council

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Lee County Schools Special Education Director Kathy Dickerson is ready to take her passion for special needs students to the state level after being elected vice president of the Mississippi Council for Exceptional Children (CEC).

Dickerson was voted into the position by her peers.

“It’s an honor. It’s a little overwhelming, a little intimidating,” Dickerson said. “They’re a good group of people, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

CEC is a national organization with state branches that promotes advocacy for special education and reviews special education policy. The council also holds conferences for special education teachers and provides professional development and training.

Dickerson said her first task as vice president will be planning Mississippi’s annual CEC conference, which is slated to be held in Biloxi this year. Dickerson was the keynote speaker at last year’s state conference, which took place in Tupelo.

The position is progressive, Dickerson said, meaning she will first serve as vice president pro tempore, then as vice president and finally as president.

She said she looks forward to her term leading the group and advocating for special education on a new level.

“It just takes it on a larger scale,” Dickerson said. “Here, I focus on our students and teachers in Lee County Schools, but with this I’ll be able to see a bigger picture. I’ll get to be a part of something that will hopefully, eventually filter down and benefit the students here in Lee County.”

For Dickerson, who said she has always had a passion for special education, her new position with CEC is a natural next step.

She has worked in the Lee County School District as a counselor, assistant principal and special education teacher before taking the position as the district’s special education director, which she has held for seven years.

“So many students with disabilities need a little more or not even necessarily more but different,” Dickerson said. “I’m passionate about looking beyond the disability to see what kind of support we can provide or what kind of support this student needs to be able to go and be like their regular ed peers.”

emma.crawford@journalinc.com

Twitter: @emcrawfordkent