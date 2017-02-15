Legislators face litany of budget issues

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – The Senate Appropriations Committee is depending on money from lawsuit settlements made by Attorney General Jim Hood to help solve the Medicaid deficit.

The committee voted Tuesday to direct $40 million in lawsuit settlement funds toward the Medicaid shortfall in the current fiscal year. Medicaid officials have said their deficit for the current fiscal year is double that amount, but Senate Appropriations Chair Buck Clarke, R-Hollandale, said he hopes the $40 million, as well as Medicaid borrowing authority and other leeway the agency has in law, will get Medicaid through the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends June 30.

Medicaid provides health care for 760,000 disabled, elderly and poor children and poor pregnant women in Mississippi.

The issue with Medicaid is one of many problems facing legislators as they begin in earnest the task of crafting the $6 billion-plus state budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Both the Senate and House Appropriations committees met Tuesday to begin passing the more than 100 budget bills. This year, both Clarke and his House counterpart, John Read, R-Gautier, are passing the budget bills at the level recommended this past fall by the 14-member Legislative Budget Committee.

Normally, the Budget Committee recommendation is a starting point, and as the revenue picture becomes clearer later in the session, there are additional funds to appropriate. But with revenue collections continuing to be sluggish, that might not be the case this year. Plus there is the possibility that because of the sluggish collections, Gov. Phil Bryant will have to make his fifth round of cuts since January 2016. That would put legislative budget writers in a deeper hole.

If the governor has to make more cuts, “It won’t be pretty,” Read said.” We are going to make it, but it is not a pretty trip.”

If revenue collections improve in the coming two months, that could take some of the pressure off the Legislature. But in reality no one is counting on that.

Regardless, Clarke said Tuesday he still supports spending only 98 percent of projected revenue – as is state law. In recent years, the law has been waived. With the law in place, there is a cushion when revenue does not meet projections, but it also means the Legislature will have about $100 million less to appropriate this year.

The legislative leadership and governor have agreed to appropriate 98 percent this year.

If revenue does not increase, and the Legislature is forced to enact a budget that is essentially the same as the Legislative Budget Committee recommendations, kindergarten through 12th grade education will be one of the few agencies receiving additional funds.

Overall, the Budget Committee recommendation was 195.3 million or 3 percent less than the budget for the current year.

While most agencies get cuts in that proposal, education is basically level funded, plus an additional $20 million to pay for the first year of a program where employees of top-performing school districts receive bonuses.

House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, went on to say Tuesday that the House will not pass a budget bill for K-12 education at the same time it passes other budget bills in the coming days. Instead, the plan is to pass an education funding bill coupled with a bill that is still being written to rewrite the school funding formula. That is likely to happen in special session – perhaps in the regular session. But by being in special session, legislators would not be constrained by the regular session deadlines.

The Legislature is scheduled to conclude its budget work by late March.

bobby.harrison@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BobbyHarrison9