Legislators file 22 state flag-related bills

By Adam Ganucheau

Mississippi Today

JACKSON – In the state’s bicentennial year, and a few months after two flag initiatives failed to receive enough signatures to make a statewide ballot, lawmakers have filed 22 bills offering to change, keep or let voters decide on the current state flag.

Twelve bills, all drafted by black Democrats, propose a new state flag.

Seven bills, all drafted by white Republicans, would support the current state flag and impose statutory punishments for governmental entities refusing to fly it.

Two lawmakers – Rep. John Hines, D-Greenville, and Sen. John Horhn, D-Jackson – filed bills that would leave the issues to Mississippi voters on a statewide ballot (one in November 2017 and the other in November 2018).

And for the second straight year, House Speaker Pro Tempore Rep. Greg Snowden, R-Meridian, proposed adopting a second official state flag that does not contain the controversial Confederate battle emblem. Under his bill, governmental entities could decide which flag to fly.

“I would provide a mechanism by which we wouldn’t abolish the old flag at all,” Snowden said. “We would create a new flag of equal status and dignity that could be flown in place of the old one, alongside the current one or not flown at all. The primary benefit would be that it allows us to move forward without overturning the will of the people.”

All flag bills this session will move to Senate and House Rules committees, where they face next week’s Tuesday deadline to be voted to the chamber floors. Sen. Terry Burton, R-Newton and Senate Rules chairman, said Tuesday that the bills are “under consideration and we’ll figure it out before next week.”

House Rules Chairman Rep. Jason White, R-West, was not available for comment.

In 2001, Mississippi voters decided overwhelmingly to keep flying the current state flag. Since then, no substantial executive or legislative action has been taken. Since 2000, five flag-related initiatives failed to garner enough signatures to make a statewide ballot. Initiative 55, which expired Oct. 15, 2016, would have stripped the Confederate emblem from the state flag. Initiative 58, which expired Nov. 5, 2016, would have cemented the adoption of the current state flag in the Mississippi Constitution.

Mississippi is the lone state that has not removed the Confederate battle flag emblem from its official state flag, and legislative leaders are split on the issue. Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves said earlier this month that he believes the people of Mississippi should vote on changing the flag.

House Speaker Philip Gunn has vocally opposed the current state flag, citing a portion of the population that feels excluded by the rebel emblem it contains.

“My position on the flag has not changed,” Gunn told Mississippi Today earlier this month. “I still believe the flag needs to be changed. I think we can find something that represents all of Mississippi, so we’re going to continue those discussions to see what we can come up with.”

Last session, 19 flag-related bills died before making it to either the House or Senate floors for a vote. Social pressures have mounted since the 2015 church shooting in Charleston, S.C. States, including South Carolina and Alabama, have distanced themselves from the Confederate battle symbol.

Some Mississippi lawmakers have suggested the state’s bicentennial year – and two years out from the next election year – might be a good time to consider a potential change.

Gov. Phil Bryant, an ardent supporter of the current state flag, often points to the 2001 vote when discussing the merits of changing the flag. Opponents of the flag say a 16-year-old vote should not dictate today’s policy.

The Mississippi Economic Council, the state’s chamber of commerce, led the 2001 charge to change the flag. Late last year, the council unveiled a bicentennial banner to honor the state’s upcoming 200th birthday. Many, including MEC president Blake Wilson, say the banner could spark a new conversation about the state flag.

“You’ve got a brand that disenfranchises 37 percent of your population (who are African Americans), so why would you use that brand?” Wilson said. “It’s not a brand that brings people together.”