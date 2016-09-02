Legislators told state has low tax rate, still look to improve

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – Mississippians’ state and local tax burden is among the lowest in the nation, legislators were told Thursday.

The working group formed by House Speaker Philip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, who presides over the Senate, was told that 8.6 percent of Mississippians’ income goes to pay state and local taxes. That is the 41st highest percentage in the nation, Nicole Kaeding, an economist with the Washington, D.C.,-based Center of State Tax Policy, told legislators during a Thursday meeting at the state Capitol. By contrast, Kaeding told legislators New Yorkers had the highest local/state tax burden at more than 13 percent of the state’s total income.

Gunn and Reeves have formed working groups to look at the state’s taxing and spending policies and to make recommendations to the full Legislature.

Kaeding said the state is on the right path but still had areas where it could improve its tax structure to encourage economic development.

“I believe our goal should be to make Mississippi the most competitive place in America to invest capital and to provide for more and better paying jobs,” Reeves said.

Gunn said at the conclusion of the two-hour plus meeting that Kaeding had “confirmed and re-affirmed” legislators’ decisions during the past five years to cut a litany of corporate taxes and to cut the personal income tax. He said the decision would put the state “on the path to economic growth.”

In general, Kaeding did re-affirm what Reeves and Gun have said is their goal – to move the state tax structure away from taxing income and toward taxing consumption, such as the sales tax on business transactions and the use taxes on gasoline.

She also advocated for more corporate tax cuts or accelerating some of the reductions passed in recent years.

According to her study, Mississippi ranks 20th in terms of overall state business climate. This includes being:

• 13th lowest in corporate tax rate.

• 21st lowest in individual income tax.

• 28th lowest in sales tax.

• 8th lowest in unemployment insurance tax rate.

• 35th lowest in property tax rate.

She expressed concern about the high property tax rate, but said the high sales tax rate “did not cause me heartburn.”

Sen. Willie Simmons, D-Cleveland, said it did cause him heartburn to think some of the poorest citizens in the nation still had to pay some of the highest sales taxes in the nation on necessities, such as groceries. Kaeding conceded that deciding a fair tax rate that did not unfairly penalize poor citizens is a concern that legislators must consider in setting tax policy.

In general, she advocated “a broad-based tax policy removing exemptions on many items, such as professional services and pharmaceutical, both of which are exempt in Mississippi.

She said that way the overall tax rate could be reduced.

While some have said the tax cuts already put in place by the Legislature have resulted in a decline in state revenue collections, necessitating several rounds of budget cuts, Gunn said the state still is collecting more revenue than five years ago.

Reeves cited other factors for the slowdown.

The state collected less revenue during the past fiscal year than the prior year for only the fourth time since 1970 and for the first time when the nation was not in recession.

bobby.harrison@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BobbyHarrison9