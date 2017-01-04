Legislators tout state’s 200th birthday

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, told House members Tuesday – the opening of the annual session – they are privileged to be serving during Mississippi’s bicentennial year, and he hopes in 100 years that legislators will look back and say “that bunch in 2017 did a good job.”

Gunn, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, who presides over the Senate, and Katie Blount, executive director of the state Department of Archives and History, hosted a news conference Tuesday at the Capitol to tout the activities planned around the celebration of Mississippi’s 200th year of statehood.

The big event is the scheduled opening in December of the state’s Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, which will share a lobby and gift shop areas near downtown Jackson.

Before then, Oxford will host a bicentennial celebration for the northern region on June 24 at the Ford Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Mississippi campus. A similar celebration will take place for the southern region on April 1 at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport.

Information about the various events planned around the state and about grants available for local communities to host celebrations can be found at ms200.org.

“We need to stop apologizing and start bragging about Mississippi,” Reeves said. “I think this celebration of the bicentennial is an opportunity to do just that.”

Gunn said Mississippi’s history is diverse.

“Some things we have done well. Some we have not,” Gunn said. “We continue to move forward to make Mississippi a great place to work and to raise a family.”

bobby.harrison@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BobbyHarrison9