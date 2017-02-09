Legislature advances bills to enhance governor’s power

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – By razor-thin margins, three bills were passed Thursday that would greatly increase the power of Gov. Phil Bryant.

In the House, the Republican leadership finally garnered the vote by a 59-57 margin to pass a bill to remove civil service protection for three years for most state employees. This would allow the heads of the agencies controlled by the governor the authority to fire employees at will – opponents argue for political reasons.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

Another bill passed by the House by a 60-58 margin would give the governor the oversight of about 60 “occupational boards” that regulate various professions, such as barbers and accountants.

While the House was passing those bills, the Senate by a 25-24 margin passed a proposal that would give him the authority to appoint the director of the Department of Mental Health. Currently, the director is appointed by a governing board, whose members are appointed to staggered terms by the governor.

While the proposal passed Thursday, it most likely will be held on a motion to reconsider that will force another vote before the bill is sent to the House.

Bryant supports the proposals.

Sen. Hob Bryan, D-Amory, who argued against the Mental Health bill, said it would “give the governor more power that will be used for political purposes.”

Senate Appropriations Chair Buck Clarke, R-Hollandale, said it made sense to give the agency to the governor, especially since it has been mired in federal lawsuits in recent years. He said in most states the director of the mental health agency is a gubernatorial appointee.

“It gives the agency more accountability to a statewide elected official,” Clarke said.

Bryan argued that Mental Health officials are being punished for speaking up about their lack of adequate funding.

“They are being targeted” for “…fighting for the agency’s core mission,” Bryant said.

The original legislation also placed the Department of Rehabilitation Services and the Department of Health under the authority of the governor, but Clarke removed those agencies from the bill.

In a tweet, Bryant said, “We can all work together to improve” the Department of Mental Health.

In Mississippi, about 30,000 state employees work under the auspices of the state Personnel Board, giving them civil service protection. The intent of civil service protection is to prevent employees from being fired for political reasons.

The House bill would remove the protection until June 30, 2020. The Republican leadership says taking the agencies out from under the Personnel Board is being done to allow agencies to more effectively deal with anticipated budget cuts resulting from a revenue shortfall.

Personnel Board officials say they can work swiftly to terminate positions when presented with a plan by agency heads.

On the votes, some members of the Republican majority broke away for their leadership and the Republican governor to vote against the transfer of power, but not enough to prevent their passage.

bobby.harrison@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BobbyHarrison9