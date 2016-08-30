Libel lawsuit filed against Tupelo mayor

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A local attorney involved in recent protests against the city of Tupelo has sued Mayor Jason Shelton for slander and libel.

The suit, which was filed Monday, arises from remarks made by Shelton about Kenneth Mayfield.

In emails between the two men, Shelton suggested that Mayfield’s involvement in recent protest marches in the city was motivated by a desire for financial gain. Mayfield denies those charges.

At least some council members and city officials, including Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Councilman Willie Jennings, were copied on certain emails involved in the suit.

Mayfield further alleges that Shelton orally repeated these claims in various conversations.

Shelton, who was served with the suit Tuesday, had no comment. He has retained attorney Brad Morris to represent him.

“I have reviewed the complaint. It is without legal merit,” said Morris in a written statement. “We will file a motion asking the Court to dismiss the lawsuit.”

Mayfield is represented in the suit by Jamaal Walker of Southaven.

Speaking Tuesday, Mayfield said his suit is only intended to protect his reputation. While Mayfield said he does not anticipate significant damages would be awarded if the suit were successful, the lawsuit does request compensatory and punitive damages be awarded.

“Honesty to me is my most important characteristic,” Mayfield said Tuesday. “This is not about money.”

A longtime attorney based in Tupelo, Mayfield was among the organizers of the recently formed Coalition of Concerned Pastors and Leaders.

The group has helped organize and support recent protest marches in downtown Tupelo and has demanded such things as civilian oversight of police and community oriented policing programs.

The group has also raised questions about the death of Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert, who was fatally shot on June 18 by a Tupelo Police Department officer.

In addition to the suit’s quotations from certain emails, Mayfield supplied the Daily Journal with copies of email communication he had with Shelton.

These timestamped copies show that Shelton and Mayfield variously corresponded from late July up to the middle of August.

In these messages, Shelton pressed Mayfield to explain the purpose of protest marches in which the Coalition has been involved.

In one email alleged by Mayfield to contain libel, Shelton described Mayfield as “acting with ulterior motives to make money.”

In a subsequent email, Shelton wrote to Mayfield, “You’re trying to make money and using the honest passions of good people to promote your personal financial position and that is wrong.”

University of Mississippi Professor of Law Ronald J. Rychlak said that claims of defamation, which includes libel and slander, are often difficult to prove.

And if a court were to determine that Mayfield is a “public figure” because of his protest activities, the case could be even steeper.

“It is pretty hard to prove libel on matters of public debate or matters related to a public figure,” Rychlak said. “In order to prove defamation in that case you have to show actual malice, meaning that the intent of the speaker was to harm the person you are talking about. And that is awful hard.”

Rychlak explained that in libel cases involving public figures, an intent to harm the speaker must be present even if the allegedly defamatory statements were false.

“Being wrong is not enough to prove defamation, certainly not of a public figure,” Rychlak said.

