A life in portraits: Camera changes Mooreville man’s direction

By M. Scott Morris

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Aaron Adams admits to making children cry. It’s an occupational hazard for a studio photographer.

“My office manager is my assistant for most of the kids. Some of them are very comfortable. They come in twice a year, so she might not have to be in there,” said Adams, a 44-year-old Mooreville resident. “For some, they look at me like I’ve lost my head, but she can work with them, and vice versa. There are some that think she’s crazy, and I can get them to cooperate, but it’s rare.”

About 20 years ago, he was working in a furniture factory that had no air conditioning, and he decided it was time to make a change. He’d always been interested in photography, and his father gave him a 35mm camera for Christmas.

“I was working at Action in Belden,” he said. “I had some friends there that would let me practice on them and their families.”

Adams connected with Ronnie Chambers, a photographer in Fulton. It started out as part-time work on nights and weekends. One of his early assignments was a pre-Easter trip to Batesville with Chambers and some holiday livestock.

“When I went to get the lamb out of the truck, I opened the door, and that lamb ran down the middle of the street in Batesville,” he recalled. “I said, ‘No, I’m never doing lambs.’ The most I’ve ever done for Easter was rabbits.”

After a year and a half as an apprentice, Adams bought the business, which he moved to Tupelo about three years ago.

“You have to love new challenges,” he said. “It gets my creativity going.”

Adams said the work suits him, and his peers seem to agree. During the most recent Senior Youth National Conference, more than 500 of his fellow photographers named Adams 2017 Photographer of the Year based on his senior portraits.

“Our primary business is high school seniors. That’s probably 65 to 70 percent,” he said. “I would say about 15 to 20 percent is babies, families and children. The rest of it would be sports teams.”

When making the change from the furniture factory, air conditioning was a motivating factor, and Icon Studio Portrait Designs’ building off Industrial Road in Tupelo can pump out the cool air.

But part of the fun for Adams is getting out of the studio and into places that matter to his clients. He’s taken photos at barns, baseball fields and high school gyms.

“I even had one last year that brought us a mounted turkey. We took it out in the woods and used it there,” he said. “We have taken kids out and wake-boarded with them.”

One photo on his wall of memories was taken by stepping outside of his old studio near Jackson Street. The shot wouldn’t have happened if he’d had his way.

“I remember begging her not to come because the roads were so bad because of the snow, but her mother and her insisted,” he said. “They were coming all the way from Tremont. I’m glad they did now, but I was worried about them.”

His model was a longtime client, and she now has a picture of herself decked out in a white, sleeveless dress, while snow floats down from a gray sky and falls all around her. Not every Mississippi girl gets something like that.

Some of Adams’ clients come back year after year, while others are new. Either way, it’s his job to establish a connection with his subjects.

“I try to get myself photographed once a year, so I know how they feel,” he said. “The big thing is to make them feel comfortable with you.”

And if he doesn’t succeed, maybe his assistant can help.

scott.morris@journalinc.com

Twitter: @mscottmorris