Local educators prepare for NASA flight

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Two local educators are just weeks from taking flight on a NASA research aircraft that will take them high above the earth’s atmosphere.

Itawamba Community College astronomy instructor Bob Swanson and Guntown Middle School science teacher Connie Gusmus were selected as 2016 Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors nearly a year ago.

The two will get to fly on NASA’s SOFIA (Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy) on March 6.

The Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors program is a professional development opportunity for educators designed to improve teaching methods and inspire students.

The program takes 11 pairs of educators from across the country and sends them into the sky on SOFIA, a modified Boeing 747, to study infrared waves entering the atmosphere.

SOFIA is equipped to study celestial objects at infrared wavelengths during 10-hour overnight science missions.

The teachers will arrive in Palmdale, California, on March 5, where SOFIA will take off.

The flight was originally scheduled for December, but the installation of a new instrument on SOFIA delayed the trip.

Swanson and Gusmus will fly on two missions over the course of two days.

Since being selected last spring, Swanson and Gusmus have taken a comprehensive online astronomy course to prepare for the flight.

“We’ve been able to learn a little more about the science that’s actually occurring on board,” Swanson said.

The two will receive safety training when they arrive in California.

Swanson said he has tried to educate the community about the SOFIA flight, acting as an ambassador for the program.

“It’s one thing to be able to do this research, but to be able to communicate this to the public and to the taxpayer is another thing,” Swanson said.

Swanson, who writes and performs educational songs about weather under the moniker ‘Stormin’ Bob Swanson,’ has written a song about infrared astronomy.

The song is titled “Infra-Ready (Set To Go!),” and can be found on YouTube and iTunes.

Both Swanson and Gusmus are experimenting with ways to share the experience with their students through a live video stream. Although they won’t be able to stream video during the flight, they hope to share as much as possible of the trip with their classes.

Gusmus said her preparations for the flight have included studying the electro-magnetic spectrum, which includes infrared waves, finishing paperwork and poring over packing checklists.

She’s also been dreaming of what the night sky might look like at 40,000-plus feet.

“I’m very excited…” Gusmus said. “I can only imagine how much clearer it’s going to be.”

