Local faith leaders gather to discuss state of community

OXFORD – Every year before the fifth Sunday of the new year, pastors, ministers and representatives from Baptist churches within the local district come together at Tallahatchie-Oxford Missionary Baptist for a prayer breakfast to discuss and pray for the state of the community.

There are 19 churches within the local district. These districts are dived up defined by the National Baptist Convention. At the prayer breakfast held Saturday, there were about 15 lead pastors from the churches showing up to represent their home churches. Others sent associate ministers in their place or were unable to attend due to unforeseen circumstances like being asked to oversee a funeral. Also attending the breakfast were Oxford Police Chief Joey East and Chaplin of Oxford’s Baptist Memorial Hospital Joe Young.

The Rev. Lindsey Sanford Jr., who serves the senior pastor for Flint Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Etta, called the breakfast to order. Sanford has been serving as the President of the Ministerial Alliance for the past three years.

“We need community,” Sanford said when later asked why he thought these meetings were important. “Our pastors have to come together under the Word so that we can address the issues together. There are some things we can do locally, in our own church communities, but there are times when we need to come together as a whole to address and discuss the issues going on.”

The breakfast was held in the spacious kitchen and dining area behind and downstairs from the church’s sanctuary. After everyone had fixed a plate and visitors were welcomed, the group was led in six prayers. The first prayer was labeled “For our Pastor and Ministers” and was delivered by Rev. Willie Ervin. The next prayer focused on the Church and was given by Rev. Will Owens. Rev. Darrin Fowler delivered the prayer for the local community. Minister Hugo Jackson took the podium to pray for our schools. Rev. Preston Coleman then came in to pray for health. Rev. Eddie Goliday was the last to take the podium to deliver a spirited prayer for the state of the country and government. All of the prayers were full of enthusiasm and were answered again and again with praise and thanks from those in the audience.

Chief East was the first guest speaker to address the congregation gathered that day. He announced that he would be pushing for the City to institute curfew laws. He provided a draft of what he and others within the police department would like the laws to be. The first page of the packet details that it would be “unlawful for any minor 16 years and under, who is subject to compulsory education or to compulsory continuation education, alone or in concert with others, to be present in or upon” public land, vacant lots, restaurants “or any place open to the public.” This would only be adhered to on days in which school is in session and during the hours the minor would be in school.

The second page focused on the curfews that would be in place at night. It would, like the daytime curfew, restrict minors under the age of 16 from being in public places. This curfew would be in place Monday through Sunday and last from 10 p.m. to sunrise.

There are many exceptions to these rules. For example, an adult authorized to accompany the minor can be supervising the minor at the time or the minor can be on an errand under the directive of his or her guardian. Medical emergencies or other pressing matters are also included in the exclusions. The first violation would result in a warning and subsequent violations would result in a fine for the parents.

No part of this proposed law is finalized or is guaranteed to go into affect. The police chief is hoping to propose it to the Board of Aldermen and mayor soon in the hopes that they will consider adopting the curfew as law. He originally proposed the curfew in 2013, but it was not successful. He said that he felt the curfew was important to make sure that kids are where they are supposed to be when they are supposed to be. He stressed the importance of parental involvement in the lives of their children and that he hopes enforcing this curfew can be a way for the police department to better serve the community.

East read the stipulations regarding curfew at the breakfast because he was looking for feedback from community leaders. He wanted to know what they though of his proposition and if they thought it was practical. The gathered faith leaders generally agreed with the curfew.

